Darren "IShowSpeed" has seen an immense rise in popularity over the last year or so, thanks to his football-related content. Now, the young content creator has reached yet another milestone after his Instagram photo of him meeting Cristiano Ronaldo accrued 14 million likes, making it one of the top-liked posts on the platform created by a YouTuber or streamer.

As such, Instagram's most-liked photos list is usually dominated by athletes, pop stars, and other celebrities. Messi currently holds the title with his World Cup-winning photo, which finally beat out the World Record Egg. The Argentine footballer, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, both have seven entries in the top 20 list. While IShowSpeed's post is nowhere near them, those 14 million likes do mean his post is 46th on the list, just below The Rock's wedding photo, which is currently at 13.9 million.

"Most liked post by a YouTuber EVER": Fans celebrate as IShowSpeed's Instagram post with Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 14 million likes

Fans of Darren will know his obsession with the Portuguese footballer, and for those who need context, the 18-year-old YouTuber has been idolizing him for quite some time. Not only is he known to call out other players, such as Messi, on social media, but the Ohio native has also rapped about Ronaldo in a song called "Sewey."

IShowSpeed has also traveled worldwide in the hope of meeting the star athlete, going to specific Portugal matches during the Qatar World Cup and even to England to see Manchester United play. When the player moved to Al-Nassr, the YouTuber was heartbroken but still managed to watch him play in Saudi Arabia.

So when the streamer finally got the chance to meet and interact with Cristiano Ronaldo last month at Portugal vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro Qualifiers, it was a huge deal for IShowSpeed. It was a long time coming, and fans were equally thrilled. The YouTube video showcasing their brief but emotional meeting also has over 14 million views.

Naturally, his other social media posts also started gaining traction, with the Instagram post garnering millions of likes. With the likes finally reaching 14 million, fans of the YouTuber have shown their appreciation on social media, with many stating that the young creator deserves all the attention.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 IShowSpeed’s post with Ronaldo has reached 14M Likes on Instagram which makes it the most liked post by a YouTuber EVER

shaf @shaf_eth @SpeedUpdates1 i really thought recent post pewdiepie would take over . but W speed

Here's a brief overview of IShowSpeed's insane journey that allowed him to turn him to finally meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.