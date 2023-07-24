Streamy Awards 2023: Nominees, livestream link, date, and more revealed

The Streamy Awards 2023 has been announced, with the nominees for all categories revealed. This year, the show will be hosted by popular American YouTuber Matthew "MatPat." Like in previous years, fans worldwide can tune into the official Streamy Awards YouTube channel on Sunday, August 27, to see their favorite creators take the stage and find out who won in each category.

As the 13th iteration of the Streamy Awards, this year will again see a number of returning faces, with people such as MrBeast, who will hope to retain his Creator of the Year Award for four years running. Read on to find out all the nominees for each category.

List of nominees for Streamy Awards 2023: Nominations in important categories revealed

Creator of the Year

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

Breakout Creator

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney

Jake Shane (octopusslover8)

Keith Lee

Streamer Of The Year

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

Breakout Streamer

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum

filian

Shylily

Gamer of The Year

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream

Markiplier

TommyInnit

Competitive Gamer of the Year

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ

Typical Gamer

Just Chatting Streamer of the Year

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

YourRAGE

Variety Streamer of the Year

Emiru

IShowSpeed

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

Vtuber of the Year

filian

Gawr Gura

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou

Show of the Year

AMP

BRYCE (Brandon Rogers)

Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)

Chicken Shop Date (Amelia Dimoldenberg)

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones (First We Feast)

I spent a day with (Anthony Padilla)

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh (WOWPresents)

International

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Short Form

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy

Collaboration

albert_cancook, Chef Rush (Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush)

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee (Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD)

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni (Japan Vlogs)

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto (In this economy)

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time)

Creator for Social Good

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)

Invisible People

jacksepticeye (World Central Kitchen)

MrBallen (MrBallen Foundation)

Creator Product

BÉIS (Shay Mitchell)

CrunchLabs (Mark Rober)

Feastables (MrBeast)

POPFLEX (Blogilates)

PRIME (Logan Paul x KSI)

Crossover

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)

Paris Hilton

First Person

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan

Safiya Nygaard

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 (PinkPantheress, Ice Spice)

Made You Look (Meghan Trainor)

Here With Me (d4vd)

Area Codes (Kaliii)

GOATED. (Armani White)

In Ha Mood (Ice Spice)

Players (Coi Leray)

Pretty Girls Walk (Big Boss Vette)

Unholy (Sam Smith, Kim Petras)

What It Is (Doechii)

Podcast

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Yard

Fashion and Style

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye

Learning and Education

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo

Tom Scott

Veritasium

Lifestyle

AMP

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News (Josh Helfgott)

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

Technology

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

Streamy Awards 2023 has over 47 awards, and this was just a list of the more popular ones. Readers will need to wait until August 27 to know who wins, but in the meantime, here is a list of winners of the 2022 Streamy Awards to jog your memories.

MrBeast will be looking for his fourth consecutive Creator of the Year award. While Kai Cenat will also look to defend his Streamer of the Year title from the likes of former Breakout Streamer of the Year IShowSpeed.

Those looking forward to seeing their favorite streamers and creators take the stage will have to tune in to the official Streamy Awards YouTube channel on August 27.