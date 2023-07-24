Streamy Awards 2023: Nominees, livestream link, date, and more revealed

The Streamy Awards 2023 has been announced, with the nominees for all categories revealed. This year, the show will be hosted by popular American YouTuber Matthew "MatPat." Like in previous years, fans worldwide can tune into the official Streamy Awards YouTube channel on Sunday, August 27, to see their favorite creators take the stage and find out who won in each category.
As the 13th iteration of the Streamy Awards, this year will again see a number of returning faces, with people such as MrBeast, who will hope to retain his Creator of the Year Award for four years running. Read on to find out all the nominees for each category.
List of nominees for Streamy Awards 2023: Nominations in important categories revealed
Creator of the Year
- Airrack
- Alix Earle
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jay Shetty
- JiDion
- Logan Paul
- Mikayla Nogueira
- MrBeast
- Ryan Trahan
- Zach King
Breakout Creator
- Alix Earle
- Drew Afualo
- Dylan Mulvaney
- Jake Shane (octopusslover8)
- Keith Lee
Streamer Of The Year
- Emiru
- HasanAbi
- Ironmouse
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Ludwig
- Quackity
- tarik
- Valkyrae
- xQc
Breakout Streamer
- Agent00
- ExtraEmily
- Fanum
- filian
- Shylily
Gamer of The Year
- Aphmau
- Caylus
- Dream
- Markiplier
- TommyInnit
Competitive Gamer of the Year
- iiTzTimmy
- Scump
- tarik
- TenZ
- Typical Gamer
Just Chatting Streamer of the Year
- HasanAbi
- Kai Cenat
- Quackity
- xQc
- YourRAGE
Variety Streamer of the Year
- Emiru
- IShowSpeed
- LIRIK
- Ludwig
- Valkyrae
Vtuber of the Year
- filian
- Gawr Gura
- Ironmouse
- Jaiden Animations
- shxtou
Show of the Year
- AMP
- BRYCE (Brandon Rogers)
- Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)
- Chicken Shop Date (Amelia Dimoldenberg)
- Good Mythical Morning
- Hot Ones (First We Feast)
- I spent a day with (Anthony Padilla)
- RDCWorld
- Sam and Colby
- UNHhhh (WOWPresents)
International
- Enaldinho (Brazil)
- Gaules (Brazil)
- ibai (Spain)
- Khaby Lame (Italy)
- Mikecrack (Spain)
Short Form
- the cheeky boyos
- Chris Olsen
- Connor Price
- Elyse Myers
- Rich Black Guy
Collaboration
- albert_cancook, Chef Rush (Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush)
- Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee (Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD)
- Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni (Japan Vlogs)
- Haley Kalil, Jared Leto (In this economy)
- MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time)
Creator for Social Good
- Beast Philanthropy
- DrLupo (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)
- Invisible People
- jacksepticeye (World Central Kitchen)
- MrBallen (MrBallen Foundation)
Creator Product
- BÉIS (Shay Mitchell)
- CrunchLabs (Mark Rober)
- Feastables (MrBeast)
- POPFLEX (Blogilates)
- PRIME (Logan Paul x KSI)
Crossover
- Hailey Rhode Bieber
- Jonas Brothers
- Kate Hudson
- Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
- Paris Hilton
First Person
- Airrack
- BENOFTHEWEEK
- Danny Duncan
- Ryan Trahan
- Safiya Nygaard
Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
- Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 (PinkPantheress, Ice Spice)
- Made You Look (Meghan Trainor)
- Here With Me (d4vd)
- Area Codes (Kaliii)
- GOATED. (Armani White)
- In Ha Mood (Ice Spice)
- Players (Coi Leray)
- Pretty Girls Walk (Big Boss Vette)
- Unholy (Sam Smith, Kim Petras)
- What It Is (Doechii)
Podcast
- Call Her Daddy
- H3 Podcast
- IMPAULSIVE
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- The Yard
Fashion and Style
- Gunnar Deatherage
- Kenz Lawrén
- Max Alexander
- Mina Le
- Wisdom Kaye
Learning and Education
- Big Weird World
- Colin and Samir
- TierZoo
- Tom Scott
- Veritasium
Lifestyle
- AMP
- Bretman Rock
- Charli D’Amelio
- Kara and Nate
- Sofia Richie Grainge
News
- Brian Tyler Cohen
- Gay News (Josh Helfgott)
- HasanAbi
- The Philip DeFranco Show
- Task & Purpose
Technology
- iJustine
- Linus Tech Tips
- Marques Brownlee
- Mrwhosetheboss
- Supercar Blondie
Streamy Awards 2023 has over 47 awards, and this was just a list of the more popular ones. Readers will need to wait until August 27 to know who wins, but in the meantime, here is a list of winners of the 2022 Streamy Awards to jog your memories.
MrBeast will be looking for his fourth consecutive Creator of the Year award. While Kai Cenat will also look to defend his Streamer of the Year title from the likes of former Breakout Streamer of the Year IShowSpeed.
Those looking forward to seeing their favorite streamers and creators take the stage will have to tune in to the official Streamy Awards YouTube channel on August 27.