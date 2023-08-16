Darren "IShowSpeed" reportedly flashed his genitals on stream in front of thousands of viewers, causing a massive scandal online as clips of the incident flooded social media. When the incident happened, the 18-year-old streamer from Ohio was playing a horror game called Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. During a particular jumpscare, Darren reacted emphatically and accidentally flashed the stream.

Judging by IShowSpeed's reaction, he was horrified at the incident and could not believe what had happened. The live stream in question was promptly removed from YouTube, but clips of the incident are scattered on social media, causing many to react to the incident.

"You can't make this up": Social media reacts to IShowSpeed accidentally flashing YouTube stream

IShowSpeed has become one of the most popular streamers on YouTube over the years and is currently recovering from a severe sinus infection. Yesterday he streamed for the first time since getting discharged from the hospital and thanked his viewers and fellow streamers, such as Adin Ross and Kai Cenat, for reaching out during his sickness.

Today he went live once again on YouTube and was playing a horror game called Five Night at Freddy's, known for its jumpscares and scary moments. After a particular in-game incident that shocked the streamer, he stood up and, in his excitement, flashed the stream.

Considering more than 20K were watching the stream, the incident has gone viral on social media, with many sharing uncensored versions of the clip, to the horror of others. Many could not even believe it had happened, while others called out the people sharing the clip on X and other social media platforms allowing NSFW content.

IShowSpeed is known for his high-flown and chaotic personality, with clips of him raging about video games frequently going viral. However, this is the first time the YouTuber has accidentally flashed his viewers. The YouTube star, nominated for the Streamer of the Year award at this year's Streamy Awards, has yet to address the incident publicly.