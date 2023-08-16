"I almost jumped off a f**king building" - IShowSpeed claims he "almost died" from cluster headaches and a severe sinus infection

After a two-week hiatus, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to livestreaming on August 16, 2023. During the Just Chatting segment, the streamer discussed his hospitalization in Tokyo, when he suffered from cluster headaches and a severe sinus infection. He claimed that he "almost died," adding that fans would not be aware of the "hell" he went through:

"I'm f**king back, dog! Oh, my goodness, bro! Y'all don't even know the pain I went through, bro. Y'all don't know what the hell I went through, bro. Chat, do y'all know what the f**k, like, I almost f**king died, bro! I literally almost; bro, chat - I almost jumped off a f**king building, chat. I almost jumped off of a f**king building! I was this close to jumping off of a f**king Japanese building, bro. And chat, I'm not trolling, bro."

"I'm still healing" - IShowSpeed returns to livestreaming and explains what happened in Japan after he got hospitalized

IShowSpeed continued the conversation by saying he was still healing. He then elaborated on how the severe sinus infection caused cluster headaches:

"I'm still healing. You feel what I'm saying? But y'all, I literally had the most worst, worst, worst ever sinus infection. Like, it got super, super bad and the sinus infection was causing cluster. Like, chat, so the sinus infection was causing the cluster headaches. It was causing the symptoms of cluster headaches."

The 18-year-old expressed his hope that no one suffers from cluster headaches, claiming that it felt like someone was stabbing him in the back of the eye:

"Now, the cluster headaches was a different f**king story, y'all. I pray none of y'all in the chat never experience a f**king cluster headache. It literally feels like... oh my, it feels like somebody has a knife and, like, with your eye and they're stabbing it with the back of your eye. Like - boom, boom. It's like f**king Mike Tyson, like, his hand is just, like, pulling it. And, like, f**king Ronaldo is kicking your eye and it's coming out."

IShowSpeed then said the cluster headaches "almost killed" him:

"That hurt like hell, bro! Now, that's the one that almost killed me, bro. That's the one that almost got me."

Fans react to IShowSpeed's comeback livestream

Twitter was bustling as IShowSpeed's fans shared clips from the YouTuber's comeback livestream. Here are some social media updates from community members:

For those unaware, IShowSpeed made headlines on July 30, 2023, when he was rushed into surgery after claiming to have suffered from a "deadly headache." Eventually, his friend and cameraman, Slipper, revealed that the Ohio native had been diagnosed with a severe sinus infection.

Before flying back to the United States, the streamer took to his alternate Twitter account to tell fans that he was suffering from medical conditions that "felt like death."