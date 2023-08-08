"Thank god I’m alive, that s**t literally felt like death": IShowSpeed gives update on his cluster headaches before flying back to America

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has shared a major update about his comeback after his time in Japan. For those unfamiliar, Darren faced a series of cluster headaches that eventually led to a sinus infection, requiring him to be hospitalized for about a week or so. Earlier today, however, in a recent update on his secondary Twitter account, he said:
He also uploaded a selfie that depicted him at the airport, suggesting that he was en route to the USA. He posted these:
IShowSpeed to return to the USA later today, confirms cameraman
Although his Japan trip was rather eventful, including meetings with individuals such as American socialite and model Kim Kardashian and PSG star Neymar Jr., the overall experience was overshadowed by his health issues.
Unfortunately, he had to endure significant discomfort during the latter part of his journey, as he fell ill and had to spend a considerable portion of his time in the hospital due to severe eye swelling and persistent headaches.
Thankfully, the streamer's current situation does not pose any immediate danger, and he is presently on a flight back to America as of the time of composing this response. This information has also been verified by his cameraman and manager, Slipz, who stated:
"He flies back tomorrow, but he still needs to rest. It's really up to him."
Currently, there is uncertainty regarding the streamer's plans for resuming his streaming activities. It's worth noting that he did manage a short-lived broadcast on YouTube earlier this month, even from his hospital bed, when he reached the milestone of surpassing 19 million subscribers.
Fans react to the health update
Fans have responded with a mixture of relief and excitement upon receiving the latest update. Here are some of the notable reactions to his post:
As IShowSpeed continues his recovery from a recent health setback, his participation in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match scheduled for September 9, 2023, remains uncertain.
Although he was previously confirmed as a participant earlier this year, the prospect of traveling shortly after being discharged from the hospital might not be the most advisable course of action.