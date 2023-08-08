"Thank god I’m alive, that s**t literally felt like death": IShowSpeed gives update on his cluster headaches before flying back to America

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has shared a major update about his comeback after his time in Japan. For those unfamiliar, Darren faced a series of cluster headaches that eventually led to a sinus infection, requiring him to be hospitalized for about a week or so. Earlier today, however, in a recent update on his secondary Twitter account, he said:

IShowSpeed gives update on health (Image via Ronaldobetter07/Twitter)

He also uploaded a selfie that depicted him at the airport, suggesting that he was en route to the USA. He posted these:

ronaldobetter @ronaldobetter07 pray my headaches doesn’t come back on thus flight

IShowSpeed to return to the USA later today, confirms cameraman

Although his Japan trip was rather eventful, including meetings with individuals such as American socialite and model Kim Kardashian and PSG star Neymar Jr., the overall experience was overshadowed by his health issues.

Unfortunately, he had to endure significant discomfort during the latter part of his journey, as he fell ill and had to spend a considerable portion of his time in the hospital due to severe eye swelling and persistent headaches.

Thankfully, the streamer's current situation does not pose any immediate danger, and he is presently on a flight back to America as of the time of composing this response. This information has also been verified by his cameraman and manager, Slipz, who stated:

"He flies back tomorrow, but he still needs to rest. It's really up to him."

Speedy HQ @iShowSpeedHQ | NEW: Speed flies back to the USA tomorrow following a good recovery!



(@slipperrz) | NEW: Speed flies back to the USA tomorrow following a good recovery!(@slipperrz) pic.twitter.com/4SqSeQVP0t

Currently, there is uncertainty regarding the streamer's plans for resuming his streaming activities. It's worth noting that he did manage a short-lived broadcast on YouTube earlier this month, even from his hospital bed, when he reached the milestone of surpassing 19 million subscribers.

Fans react to the health update

Fans have responded with a mixture of relief and excitement upon receiving the latest update. Here are some of the notable reactions to his post:

IShowSpeed Reports @IShowReports pic.twitter.com/e0vRvvWE3s @ronaldobetter07 they need to just give you streamer of the year already

jayy @FlicFN @ronaldobetter07 glad your good bro i prayed every day for you rs!

Coco @CocoWTW @ronaldobetter07 glad ur feeling better bro

💫 @LFCDarw1zzy @ronaldobetter07 have you watched the gear 5 episode?

As IShowSpeed continues his recovery from a recent health setback, his participation in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match scheduled for September 9, 2023, remains uncertain.

Although he was previously confirmed as a participant earlier this year, the prospect of traveling shortly after being discharged from the hospital might not be the most advisable course of action.