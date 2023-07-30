What causes sinus infection? IShowSpeed's video editor shares update on hospitalized streamer

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has taken the internet by storm after revealing that he was experiencing a "deadly headache." Initially, he claimed to be suffering from a condition known as cluster headaches, stating that he was unable to sleep, eat, or do anything:

"I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now. It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts."

He shocked the internet earlier today (July 30, 2023) when he revealed that his right eye had swollen significantly. While on his way to the hospital, IShowSpeed said:

"Hello, guys. Quick update. I don't know what I have right now. But, I'm about to go through surgery right now. I've been feeling s**t, literally. Just, very bad. Like, my eye's... my eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife."

Slipper, the streamer's video editor and cameraman, provided an update following IShowSpeed's CT scan. According to him, doctors diagnosed the latter with a severe sinus infection. He added:

"Docs saying most likely a severe sinus infection based on what they see from the CT scan. Eye doctor says his eye should be fine (no damage like blindness). Now a sinus doctor is coming to check him out to confirm. He's getting (an) IV now for antibiotics and nutrients."

IShowSpeed's health update: Understanding what causes a sinus infection

slipper @slipperrz Docs saying most likely a severe sinus infection based on what they see from the CT scan.

Eye doctor says his eye should be fine (no damage like blindness). Now a sinus doctor is coming to check him out to confirm.

He's getting IV now for antibiotics and nutrients

According to medical sources, sinus infections, or sinusitis, are caused by germs and viruses accumulating in a person's sinuses. Some of the most common symptoms of this disease are a runny nose, facial pain, headache, sore throat, and cough.

An excerpt from WebMD reads:

"Sinusitis is an inflammation , or swelling, of the tissue lining the sinuses. Sinuses are hollow spaces within the bones between your eyes, behind your cheekbones, and in your forehead. They make mucus, which keeps the inside of your nose moist. That, in turn, helps protect against dust, allergens, and pollutants. Healthy sinuses are filled with air. But when they become blocked and filled with fluid, germs can grow and cause an infection."

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed's friend and video editor, Slipper, provided more details about his situation. The latter claimed that the 18-year-old streamer was "very lucky" because the infection did not spread behind his eyes:

slipper @slipperrz speed got very lucky his body pushed the extra bacteria from infection to the front of his eye and not the back. if it went behind his eye he would’ve lost vision permanently. god is good

In conclusion, Slipper confirmed that IShowSpeed's health will not be harmed in the long run and that he will be fine with the prescribed medications.

slipper @slipperrz twitter.com/slipperrz/stat… confirmed only just a really bad sinus infection. he will be okay with prescribed meds and a few days of resting. nothing long term

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular YouTube streamers, with over 18.8 million subscribers on his channel. He has also teamed up with Twitch star Kai Cenat to host a gameshow exclusive to the livestreaming platform Rumble.