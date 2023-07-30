IShowSpeed health update: YouTube sensation reportedly to be discharged soon after sinus infection

Kick streamer and YouTube star IShowSpeed's cameraman, Slipper, has shared an update on the latter's health condition. For context, in a YouTube Shorts clip uploaded on July 28, 2023, Darren claimed he suffered cluster headaches. Earlier today, he revealed that he was being rushed into surgery after his right eye had swollen up.

Providing details into the matter, IShowSpeed said:

"My eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife. Boom, boom, boom, boom. And, I have a headache right in this area (the streamer puts his hand on top of his right eye and the temple)."

In a series of tweets posted on July 30, 2023, Slipper reported that IShowSpeed was referred to a sinus specialist to determine if he had a sinus infection:

"Update: Speed has went in with sinus-specific doctor to fully confirm that it is only a sinus infection. After that, he will be in (the) recovery room taking (an) IV drip before discharging from (the) hospital. Thank you, everyone, for the concerns, I will update again when we leave the hospital."

Slipper followed up a few moments later, confirming that the YouTuber had a "really bad" sinus infection. He added that the 18-year-old content creator would be fine after taking his prescribed medications and resting for a few days:

"Confirmed only just a really bad sinus infection. He will be okay with prescribed meds and a few days of resting. Nothing long term."

"Hopefully it never happens again" - Fans relieved as IShowSpeed's cameraman gives an update on the streamer's health

Slipper's update on Darren's condition has attracted quite a lot of attention on the social media platform, with numerous netizens expressing relief. Twitter user @K9EditzYT commented:

"W. Glad he is okay and hopefully it never happens again."

Another community member lauded Slipper for being supportive during Darren's tumultuous times:

One fan wondered if the YouTuber would recuperate in Japan:

Slipper responded by saying that he had extended their stay in the country:

Twitter user @IShowSpeed_Live shared the Ohio native's most recent TikTok from the recovery room:

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

IShowSpeed is amongst the most well-known personalities in the streaming industry whose popularity skyrocketed in 2022. He launched his YouTube channel in March 2016 and has since amassed over 18.8 million subscribers.