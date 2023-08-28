"Markiplier got robbed so bad" - Dream winning Gamer of the Year at Streamy Awards 2023 leaves community divided

YouTube's annual award ceremony, the Streamy Awards, premiered on August 27, 2023, and honored numerous influencers, streamers, and content creators. However, one title has become a hot topic of discussion among netizens - the Gamer of the Year award. Five prominent figures were nominated in this category, including:

Jessica "Aphmau" Caylus Clay "Dream" Mark "Markiplier" Thomas "TommyInnit"

It was the Minecraft superstar, Dream, who emerged victorious and the news spread like wildfire on X (formerly Twitter). While several community members were delighted to see their favorite streamer receive the prestigious award, others voiced their disappointment.

According to X user @vampievity, Markiplier should have been named Gamer of the Year at the Streamy Awards 2023. They commented:

"Markiplier got robbed so bad. What?"

"I genuinely did not think I was going to win this" - Dream on winning Gamer of the Year at Streamy Awards 2023, netizens react

The 24-year-old delivered a brief acceptance speech at the ceremony, stating that he did not expect to win the award. He elaborated:

"Hi! This is my first time, really actually getting to meet a bunch of people in person. And, you know, accepting an award in person. So, I genuinely did not think I was going to win this. It's my most inactive."

Dream also thanked his close friends and fellow Minecraft personalities, George "GeorgeNotFound" and Nicholas "Sapnap," saying:

"But, thank you so much! I'd love to thank GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap, my best friends. We were friends before YouTubers and always will be. And, thank you!"

As mentioned earlier, the Florida native winning Gamer of the Year has gone viral on social media, with numerous fans congratulating him:

According to X user @oogverse, Dream had not played games for the "entire year":

Game show host and Twitch streamer Napoellis shared their thoughts on Dream's recent livestreaming content, stating:

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

In addition to Dream, Kai Cenat was once again named Streamer of the Year at this year's Streamy Awards. Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" won News Personality of the Year, while Darren "IShowSpeed" won Variety Streamer of the Year.