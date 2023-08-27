"It's a disgrace" - Asmongold accuses Fextralife of allegedly view-botting, calls out Twitch for not taking any action

On August 26, 2023, Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Fextralife's Twitch channel. For context, the latter came under fire for seemingly embedding their livestreams into their website, which allegedly resulted in an inflated number of viewers. After taking a look at Fextralife's ongoing broadcast, Asmongold remarked:

"Yeah, it's a disgrace. I mean, it is. But, listen. You know, I wonder if Roccat knows that they're view-botting. Because if you look at this stream, right? Like, this is a person that has... 32,000 viewers. Let's see how many chatters we have. Oh, it doesn't even say. I'm not able to check."

The Austin, Texas-based personality then accused Fextralife of allegedly view-botting their channel, saying:

"This is a f**king view-botter. Right? It's an obvious view-botter. He's got 32,000 views. Nobody is typing in chat. And, what I wonder is that - I wonder if Roccat knows that they're being finessed. I'm actually curious. Or Immortals of Aveum. I wonder if these people know that. Because, like, you're not selling Roccat or Immortals of Aveum to 32,000 people. You're selling it to, probably, 2,000 people at most!"

A few moments later, Zack called out Twitch for not taking any action. He exclaimed:

"It's a disgrace! The fact that Twitch hasn't done anything about this is a joke! Sitting here, 30,000 viewers - the chat's slower than f**king a 200-viewer streamer. This is pathetic! 'Twitch doesn't give a f**k.' Yeah! And, that's the thing. Like, how are we getting mad at them? They're just playing the game. They're not breaking any rules. Really. They're not breaking any rules. They're not doing anything wrong. So really, it's on Twitch."

Asmongold explains why he believes Fextralife is allegedly inflating their viewer count, leads to a brief confrontation on stream

At the 42-minute mark of the broadcast, Asmongold opened Fextralife's website to demonstrate why he thought they were allegedly inflating their viewer count. He elaborated:

"So, as you can see right - inside of their wiki here, they have this stream embedded in this tiny, little box. And, this tiny, little box here is why they have 31,000 viewers."

Timestamp: 00:37:55

After viewers suggested that Twitch would take no measure in this situation, Zack stated:

"'Twitch isn't going to do s**t.' Well, if they don't do s**t, then it's up to them. Right? Well, look. I mean, the thing is, as I said, I think that if you're a streamer, you should 100% view-bot. If you're a new streamer and you're trying to get discovered, you should 100% view-bot. Absolutely!"

Fans later told Asmongold that the individual on Fextralife's channel playing Armored Core 6 had called him out and abruptly ended the livestream. When the co-founder of One True King (OTK) heard this, he started laughing and said:

"'He says, 'Asmon, if you're here, f**k you.' He middle-fingered you.' Get mad all you want. I'm still right. I'm still f**king right. It doesn't make a difference. 'He got bullied off.' This view-botting trash, man. What do you expect? Bro, he's cheating. It hurts every other streamer."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

Asmongold is a renowned Twitch personality, widely regarded as the most-watched MMORPG streamer. He co-founded OTK with Matthew "Mizkif," EsfandTV, Tips Out, and Rich Campbell in 2020.