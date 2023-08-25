Armored Core 6 best controller settings

FromSoftware has just released Armored Core 6, a magnificent mech action game that boasts perhaps the most thrilling omnidirectional battles. Shoulder buttons on a console controller are assigned to handle a combination of weapons, such as combat weapons, guns, missile launchers, or shields, as long as players continue to upgrade their mechs.

Nonetheless, such exciting gameplay can easily cause a stir as different gameplay mechanics clash with incoming enemies. There's indeed much to keep track of for even a seasoned player to avoid being overwhelmed.

This article offers the ideal controller configuration for Armored Core 6 so that players may experience optimal performance.

Best Armored Core 6 control settings for Xbox controller and keyboard

Xbox controller Settings

Xbox controller Settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The title's controller preset comes by default as Type-A, but the recommended option is Type-B. It's a well-balanced allocation of left and right weapons and can be tactically useful.

Control Assignments: Type B

Jump/Ascent : LT

: LT Left-Hand Weapon : LB

: LB Quick Boost : RT

: RT Right-Hand Weapon : RB

: RB Movement : Left Stick

: Left Stick Assault Boost : Left Stick Button

: Left Stick Button Boost : A

: A Shift Control/Access : B

: B Left Shoulder Weapon : X

: X Right Shoulder Weapon : Y

: Y Repair Kit : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Purge Weapon/Option (L) : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Option (R) : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Scan : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Camera : Right Stick

: Right Stick Target Assist : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button System/Pause Menu : Option Button

: Option Button Core Expansion: Left Stick Button + B

The game requires users to pay special attention to the camera speed settings, particularly when in a fight. If you don't have aim assist and are using a controller, the default settings can make your movements sluggish.

It's better, therefore, to keep the speed of your camera between 8 and 10. You can tweak your settings by accessing the Camera Settings.

Input Device Settings (keyboard and mouse)

Keyboard and mouse settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although playing the game using a controller is recommended, users can also prominently experience the world of Rubicon 3 with a keyboard and mouse. To customize, go to the input device settings and choose to Edit the key bindings.

Movement Controls:

Move Forward : W

: W Move Back : S

: S Move Left : A

: A Move Right : D

: D Boost : Tab

: Tab Quick Boost : Left Shift

: Left Shift Jump/Ascent : Space

: Space Assault Boost: Left Control

Camera Controls:

Movement : Mouse movement

: Mouse movement Target Assist: Middle Mouse Button

Special Controls:

Shift Control : C

: C Repair Kit : R

: R Access : F

: F Scan : V

: V Purge Weapon : P

: P Option (L): Left Arrow

Left Arrow Option (R): Right Arrow

Input Device Settings:

Input Device Settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Device for On-Screen Prompts : Keyboard/Mouse

: Keyboard/Mouse Mouse Sensitivity : 4

: 4 Mouse X-Axis : Normal

: Normal Mouse Y-Axis: Normal

The Shift Control and Repair Kit keys are the only adjustments made in the Type-B preset. The R key seems practical for mechanical repairs.

This concludes our guide to the best controller settings for Armored Core 6.