Armored Core 6 best controller settings

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 25, 2023 12:53 GMT
Best controller settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Armored Core 6)
FromSoftware has just released Armored Core 6, a magnificent mech action game that boasts perhaps the most thrilling omnidirectional battles. Shoulder buttons on a console controller are assigned to handle a combination of weapons, such as combat weapons, guns, missile launchers, or shields, as long as players continue to upgrade their mechs.

Nonetheless, such exciting gameplay can easily cause a stir as different gameplay mechanics clash with incoming enemies. There's indeed much to keep track of for even a seasoned player to avoid being overwhelmed.

This article offers the ideal controller configuration for Armored Core 6 so that players may experience optimal performance.

Best Armored Core 6 control settings for Xbox controller and keyboard

Xbox controller Settings

Xbox controller Settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)
The title's controller preset comes by default as Type-A, but the recommended option is Type-B. It's a well-balanced allocation of left and right weapons and can be tactically useful.

Control Assignments: Type B

  • Jump/Ascent: LT
  • Left-Hand Weapon: LB
  • Quick Boost: RT
  • Right-Hand Weapon: RB
  • Movement: Left Stick
  • Assault Boost: Left Stick Button
  • Boost: A
  • Shift Control/Access: B
  • Left Shoulder Weapon: X
  • Right Shoulder Weapon: Y
  • Repair Kit: Up (D-Pad)
  • Purge Weapon/Option (L): Right (D-Pad)
  • Option (R): Right (D-Pad)
  • Scan: Down (D-Pad)
  • Camera: Right Stick
  • Target Assist: Right Stick Button
  • System/Pause Menu: Option Button
  • Core Expansion: Left Stick Button + B

The game requires users to pay special attention to the camera speed settings, particularly when in a fight. If you don't have aim assist and are using a controller, the default settings can make your movements sluggish.

It's better, therefore, to keep the speed of your camera between 8 and 10. You can tweak your settings by accessing the Camera Settings.

Input Device Settings (keyboard and mouse)

Keyboard and mouse settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Although playing the game using a controller is recommended, users can also prominently experience the world of Rubicon 3 with a keyboard and mouse. To customize, go to the input device settings and choose to Edit the key bindings.

Movement Controls:

  • Move Forward: W
  • Move Back: S
  • Move Left: A
  • Move Right: D
  • Boost: Tab
  • Quick Boost: Left Shift
  • Jump/Ascent: Space
  • Assault Boost: Left Control

Camera Controls:

  • Movement: Mouse movement
  • Target Assist: Middle Mouse Button

Special Controls:

  • Shift Control: C
  • Repair Kit: R
  • Access: F
  • Scan: V
  • Purge Weapon: P
  • Option (L): Left Arrow
  • Option (R): Right Arrow

Input Device Settings:

Input Device Settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)
  • Device for On-Screen Prompts: Keyboard/Mouse
  • Mouse Sensitivity: 4
  • Mouse X-Axis: Normal
  • Mouse Y-Axis: Normal

The Shift Control and Repair Kit keys are the only adjustments made in the Type-B preset. The R key seems practical for mechanical repairs.

This concludes our guide to the best controller settings for Armored Core 6.

