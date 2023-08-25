Armored Core 6 settings you need to change before playing

Omnidirectional battling and custom mech assembly firmly establish FromSoftware's Armored Core 6 as a noteworthy third-person action game. Players will maneuver their mechs through grandiose stages with great speed, using every resource at their disposal to become triumphant. Various playstyles await thanks to the plurality of Armored Core parts.

To boost your gameplay experience in Armored Core 6, implementing the optimal settings is crucial, despite the game's average PC system requirements. You will find the top settings to tweak in this guide, which are certain to push the game to its maximum potential.

Best Armored Core 6 graphics settings, keybindings, and more for an optimal experience

Game Settings

Game settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Maintain Target Assist : On

: On Controller Vibration : 3

: 3 Core Expansion Control : Type A

: Type A Automatically Purge Weapon : On

: On Display Subtitles: On

Camera Settings

Camera settings for Armored Core 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Camera Y-Axis : Normal

: Normal Camera X-Axis : Normal

: Normal Camera Speed: 8

The camera speed settings are quite important during fights in Armored Core 6. Especially if you're playing on a controller and not using the aim assist, the movement can be quite slow in the default settings. Thus, keep the camera speed between 8 and 10.

Graphics Settings

Graphics Settings for AC6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Screen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Limit Frame Rate : 120

: 120 V-Sync : Off

: Off HDR : Off

: Off Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings : On

: On Quality Settings : Custom

: Custom Quality Settings (Detailed): Edit

Quality Settings (Detailed)

Quality Settings for AC6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Antialiasing : High

: High SSAO : Medium

: Medium Depth of Field : Medium

: Medium Motion Blur : High

: High Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Lighting Quality : Medium

: Medium Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Fog Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : High

: High Water Surface Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Ray Tracing Quality: Off

The beauty of Armored Core 6 is greatly dependent on motion blur, making it a standout choice for fast-paced gaming. To enhance its aesthetic, it's recommended to keep the blur at a High or Medium setting. Nonetheless, it's advisable to switch it off if it causes discomfort or dizziness.

If you're operating on a standard system while playing the game, it's suggested that you fiddle with the settings given. However, if you are getting decent performance, you can try better quality for each setting and see if it works.

Sound Settings

Sound Settings for AC6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Master Volume : 7

: 7 Music Volume : 8

: 8 Sound Effect Volume : 7

: 7 Voice Volume: 7

In the world of Rubicon 3, one way to get fully immersed is by cranking up the volume on Armored Core 6's impressive background music, courtesy of FromSoftware's latest delivery.

Control Settings

Control Settings for AC6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Control Assignments: Type B

Jump/Ascent : LT

: LT Left-Hand Weapon : LB

: LB Quick Boost : RT

: RT Right-Hand Weapon : RB

: RB Movement : Left Stick

: Left Stick Assault Boost : Left Stick Button

: Left Stick Button Boost : A

: A Shift Control/Access : B

: B Left Shoulder Weapon : X

: X Right Shoulder Weapon : Y

: Y Repair Kit : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Purge Weapon/Option (L) : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Option (R) : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Scan : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Camera : Right Stick

: Right Stick Target Assist : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button System/Pause Menu : Option Button

: Option Button Core Expansion: Left Stick Button + B

You can resort to the Type-A preset if the Type-B preset isn't your forte. The Type-B preset, on the other hand, allocates the left and right weapons evenly on both sides, which can be an efficient method to use.

This concludes our guide to Armored Core 6's best settings for an optimized experience.