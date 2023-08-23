How to use Photo Mode in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 is the first FromSoftware game with a dedicated Photo Mode. Fans will love the options they have at their disposal, whether in the Garage or any of the stages throughout this epic mecha-based franchise. This is mostly thanks to it actually having a Pause Button, which no other Souls-like game gives players access to.

If you want to know when and how you can take advantage of Armored Core 6’s Photo Mode, we’ve got you covered. The game looks beautiful, after all, and you can do truly wondrous things with painting and designing your AC, so why not show it off on the internet?

Using Photo Mode in Armored Core 6

As our review of Armored Core 6 was on PC, our Photo Mode instructions will follow the game's PC version. However, on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, you will see the “Photo Mode” button at the bottom of the screen in the Garage and Main Menu.

Simply press that to get started. Here are the complete steps to take photos on PC. While previewing the game, I didn't even notice this option existed since I'm so used to FromSoft games not having it.

Whether in the Garage or exploring Rubicon-3, you can take amazing shots of your AC (Image via FromSoftware)

Access Photo Mode in Garage on PC with controller

Press the “Share” button on Xbox or PlayStation controller

Adjust options as you desire

Press the “Hide UI” button - X on the Xbox controller or Square on the PlayStation controller

Use whatever button you use for screenshots in Steam - F12 is default

Perhaps one of the best features of Armored Core 6 is that you can pause the game and take screenshots of any mission you’re on. Photo Mode can be accessed at any point in a mission unless you’re in a cutscene. At that point, you can simply press your screen capture button to take a screenshot of that.

No matter how far you are in AC6, you can show off some combat or simply a scenic view. It's just as easy as it is in the Garage. Here’s what you need to know.

It's easy to take amazing photos in AC6 (Image via FromSoftware)

Take photos during a Mission

Pause the game

Adjust photo options

Hide the UI with X or Square

Press F12 (or whatever button you have it bound to) to take the snapshot

You can get some truly exceptional shots of your AC flying around Rubicon-3 with the game’s photographic options. You can adjust the Brightness, Exposure, Aperture, Focal Length, Saturation, Sharpness, Highlights, and much more.

Armored Core 6 releases on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Windows Platforms. You can read our in-depth review of the game here.