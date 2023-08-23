Armored Core 6 AH12 Combat Helicopter boss guide: Best build, weapons, OS tuning and more

On the surface, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon might look like an entirely different game than FromSoftware's usual titles of medieval fantasy RPGs. However, at it's core, AC6 is a FromSoftware title, through and through. This is exemplified best by the game's very first boss - the AH12 Combat Helicopter, which continues FromSoftware's tradition of featuring a challenging opening one.

The AH12 Combat Helicopter might be the game's tutorial boss, but it isn't an easy encounter by any stretch of the imagination. It has a massive health pool, plenty of firepower, and the ability to shake off hard lock-on. What makes this fight even more difficult is the restrictions you have on your mech's weapons and assembly for the first mission.

Fortunately, the AH12 Combat Helicopter is also quite prone to stagger, granted you can deal enough impact damage to the boss in order to fill its stagger bar quickly. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the AH12 Combat Helicopter in Armored Core 6.

Note: This article contains mild story spoilers for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

Tips & tricks to easily defeat the AH12 Combat Helicopter in Armored Core 6

While you do get to assemble and choose your custom mech loadout before embarking on missions in Armored Core 6, the first mission of the game does not allow for that. Instead, you're given a very basic mech with limited weaponry and firepower, which does make the first boss fight a tad bit more challenging than usual.

Fortunately, if you play your cards right, i.e., use your weapons and tools efficiently, make proper use of your mech's mobility, and stay away from the direct line of the boss' attacks, you can easily defeat it without breaking a sweat.

Here are a few tips and tricks that you can use to defeat the AH12 Combat Helicopter:

You start the mission with an assault rifle, a laser blade, and a single back weapon (multi-lock missiles). While the loadout isn't optimal, it's perfectly viable for the enemy MTs you'll go up against in this mission.

It is very important that you fully understand and make use of all the weapons given to you in order to efficiently defeat the boss.

It might be a little overwhelming at first to juggle between your assault rifle, shoulder missiles, and the laser blade. But doing so and mastering the simultaneous use of all the offensive options is paramount for victory against enemies in Armored Core 6.

Fortunately, you can replay the opening section of the mission, which I highly recommend doing in order to get a grip on the game's combat system.

What is going to really help you deal damage to the Combat Helicopter is the stagger inflicted by the missiles and then follow-up attacks from the laser blade.

Here's how you can easily defeat the AH12 Combat Helicopter in Armored Core 6:

The boss fight starts right after you interact with the AC wreckage in the arena. It should be mentioned that starting the boss fight triggers a checkpoint. If you happen to die before defeating the Helicopter, you'll be able to jump back right into the action without having to replay the entire mission.

The Combat Helicopter starts attacking using its homing missiles. You can dodge using a quick boost or boosting into midair.

We recommend trying to be airborne during the fight since it allows you to easily lock on to the boss and deal damage to it.

Use your assault rifle to deal continuous chip-damage to the boss while using your missiles as soon as they reload to inflict impact damage.

As soon as you see the boss get staggered, boost towards it and attack using your laser blade to deal massive amounts of damage. Repeat this cycle a couple of times while also keping an eye on your mech's AP (health). You should be able to defeat the Combat Helicopter in less than a minute.

The AH12 Combat Helicopter is a fantastic way of testing your understanding of Armored Core 6's basic combat elements. Once the AH12 Combat Helicopter is defeated, you will finally be able to customize your mech and buy new weapons and frames from the garage.