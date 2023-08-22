Armored Core 6 release date & time for all regions, pre-order bonuses, and more

FromSoftware's upcoming mech-action game, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, is just a few days away from its official launch. With the release date on August 25, 2023, looming ahead, publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have finally unveiled the scheduled timings for all regions. They have also released plenty of other information related to the pre-order bonus, pre-load, and more.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is a fresh new entry in the decade-old franchise. Further, it marks the very first FromSoftware offering that isn't a traditional action role-playing game, something the studio has been exclsuviely known for, for the last decade.

FromSoftware has seen a massive rise in popularity recently, thanks to its most recent Soulslike action RPG, Elden Ring. As such it's no surprise that fans across the globe are quite excited to get their hands on the latest offering from the Japanese developer. Here's everything you need to know about Armored Core 6's release date & time, pre-orders, and more.

What is Armored Core 6's official release date and time for all regions?

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2023, i.e., in just three days from the time of writing this article. Although the game is releasing as a cross-gen title, much like Elden Ring, it does feature full real-time ray-tracing support on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Windows PC.

On consoles, the game will be available to play at midnight local time depending on your region. However, the timings are not unified for PC, and hence Bandai Namco has released a chart detailing the game's PC release times for different regions. Here are the official release timings of Armored Core 6:

August 24, 2023 at 3pm PT

August 24, 2023 at 5pm CT

August 24, 2023 at 6pm ET

August 24, 2023 at 7pm BRT

August 25, 2023 at 12am CET

August 25, 2023 at 6am UTC+8

August 25, 2023 at 7am JST

The game's pre-load is already live on Xbox consoles, PlayStation 5/4, and for PC's it's expected to go live tomorrow, i.e., August 23, 2023.

What is included in Armored Core 6's pre-order bonus?

Much like any modern AAA release, FromSoftware's latest mech-action title is offered in two different editions - a $60 Standard Edition and a $70 Deluxe Edition. Here's a breakdown to make things simple:

Standard Edition ($60)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Both the versions come packed with the base game and the pre-order bonus. However, for the extra $10, you can get access to the title's official soundtrack and artbook, something that Armored Core enthusiasts might not want to miss out on.

The pre-order bonus, which is included with both the editions, features early unlock of a mech preset titled - C3 Melander "Tenderfoot." it should be mentioned that the C3 Melander parts aren't exclusive to the pre-order, as they can be unlocked in-game via story progression.