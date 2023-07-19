"Now I can finally say what the f*ck I want to say": Adin Ross reveals the real reason behind his Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Adin Ross was on the latest episode of Full Send Podcast, and he definitively announced the real reason he was banned from the Amazon-owned platform earlier this year. Although he had signed a lucrative deal with Kick shortly after and was streaming on the platform in a limited capacity, the news of the reason for the ban has been a hotly debated topic in the community.

Although fans have speculated about the ban previously, and many brought up the hateful conduct on his unmoderated chat on Kick as a possible reason, Adin Ross has finally cleared up any confusion regarding the situation. While talking to the hosts of Full Send Podcast, the controversial creator revealed that he had his Kick chat open in the corner while streaming on Twitch, and the purple platform handed him an indefinite ban because the Kick chat wasn't being moderated.

Adin also claimed that the reason was stupid and accused Twitch of being unfair. According to him, other content creators have not been penalized for similar mishaps. The streamer said:

"Now I can finally say what the f*ck I want to say. I got indefinitely suspended from Twitch because my Kick chat box was in the top right. And dude, they never ban anyone over that sh*t. They banned me for unmoderated control of our chat. But that's so stupid!"

"They were being petty": Adin Ross claims everyone's Twitch chat is full of slurs, and he shouldn't have been banned for his Kick chat doing the same

Timestamp 38:19

While Adin Ross himself had previously stated that Twitch had not revealed why he was banned from the platform, many seem to have correctly guessed that it had some connection to the slurs being used in his Kick chat. As a fledgling platform, his chat there was highly unmoderated, and his viewers were spamming several offensive statements while in view of his Twitch stream.

While telling the story on the Full Send Podcast, however, the streamer defended his chat's actions by claiming that every content creator's Twitch chat uses slurs and that they are usually not penalized for it:

"People's Twitch chats all say a bunch of slurs all the time. Do you understand?"

To clarify his point, Adin Ross continued his story, accusing Twitch of feeling differently about him because he was streaming on a rival platform:

"I had the Kick chat overlay on my Twitch stream and they obviously were like, 'Oh, he is obviously streaming on Kick.' And feel some type of way about that, and there's, you know, slurs being typed in the chat, and so obviously they were like f*ck it."

Furthermore, he called the Twitch admins petty for the ban and said that other streamers have gotten away with similar things in the past:

"They were just being petty, bro. They didn't have to do that. A bunch of streamers do a bunch of crazy wild sh*t all the time. They get away with it..."

Jake Lucky's tweet on the matter (Image via Twitter)

Esports personality Jack Lucky had much to say about this revelation, with one of his points being that Adin Ross's ban was indefinite, which might indicate a possibility of him being unbanned in the future. In any case, Ross has been going strong on Kick, having recently reached the 500K followers mark.