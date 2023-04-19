Twitch chat saves Spanish IRL streamer llunaclark after a man tries to enter her car when she was not looking

Spanish IRL streamer llunaclark recently went viral after a man was spotted trying to enter her car through the door behind her while she was livestreaming on Twitch. The stranger attempted to get into the vehicle discreetly and appeared to take a few things, thinking the streamer wouldn't notice him because she was busy talking to the camera.

However, his actions were cut short when a donation message was read aloud by TTS (text-to-speech), warning llunaclark of danger, making her turn around and confront him. However, he scampered away as soon as the streamer turned around.

A clip of llunaclark obliviously talking to the chat while the man tried to get into the car has gained significant traction on social media. So far, it has received over 44K views on Twitch, and the number is only growing.

"The donation saved her": Social media reacts as Twitch streamer llunaclark almost gets robbed on stream

IRL streams have a lot of potential to go awry, considering how the content deals with the creator's interaction with the outside world. This is in contrast to streamers who create content inside their rooms.

In recent years, IRL outdoor streams have become a huge part of content creation. However, taking the show outside comes with its own set of challenges, and it is not uncommon for streamers to find themselves in odd situations.

llunaclark was on the verge of possibly getting robbed on stream, and she only caught the man in the act after a viewer's donation alerted her to danger. In the clip, the TTS voice clearly says, "Cuidado," which roughly translates to 'Be careful.'

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail reaction to the video commended the viewers for bringing the man to her attention, with some saying it saved her:

"lol the donation saved her"

Redditors reacting to the Twitch streamer's clip (Image by r/LivestreamFail)

Others started talking about how everyone should lock their car doors when stopping for prolonged periods.

Many were more concerned with the man who tried to enter the car. They wondered whether he was crazy to think he could get away with such an act when the owner was sitting inside the vehicle.

A few also criticized llunaclark for her lukewarm reaction to the incident and her lack of situational awareness.

Redditors discussing the man who tried to rob llunaclark (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

