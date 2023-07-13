“Stop talking bad about Kick” - Adin Ross slams Sneako for criticizing the platform, claims Rumble is not their competition

Kick co-owner and streamer Adin Ross had some stern words to say against fellow streamer Nico "Sneako," who is currently exclusively streaming on Rumble. Adin voiced his umbrage with Sneako's recent criticism of Kick, particularly regarding their involvement in gambling-related content. Furthermore, Adin Ross indicated that Rumble is not on the same level as Kick in terms of the prominent creators they have on their platform.

Regarding Sneako's criticism, he expressed:

“Stop talking bad about Kick”

Adin Ross fires back at Sneako for recent criticism, speaks about platform updates

Sneako, who has openly identified as a Muslim, disclosed that several aspects of Kick's content, including gambling, are considered haram (forbidden) according to his religious beliefs. To this, Adin Ross said:

"I don't f**k with how people can deliberately come directly at Kick for promoting and pushing haram-ness. I don't understand it. I'm obviously gonna talk to Sneako"

He added how Kick recently introduced a website update allowing users to opt out of gambling or Hot Tub streams from their preference list. Speaking about the update, Adin said:

"Kick literally implemented an update where you can check mark basically saying if you want to display Hot Tub streamers and Gambling streams. So, Twitch doesn't have that. Rumble doesn't have that. Kick did it."

Kick.com @KickStreaming Eddie @StakeEddie



Better viewer count protection

Tabbing issues sorted

Advanced chat bot protection

Disabling of gambling & hot tub streams



With that said we're still optimising all the above even further! @KickStreaming Over the last 48 hours we've rolled out all the changes mentioned aboveBetter viewer count protectionTabbing issues sortedAdvanced chat bot protectionDisabling of gambling & hot tub streamsWith that said we're still optimising all the above even further! @KickStreaming Over the last 48 hours we've rolled out all the changes mentioned above✅ Better viewer count protection✅ Tabbing issues sorted✅ Advanced chat bot protection✅ Disabling of gambling & hot tub streamsWith that said we're still optimising all the above even further! From tweet to feature within 48 hours, keep the ideas coming! twitter.com/StakeEddie/sta… From tweet to feature within 48 hours, keep the ideas coming! twitter.com/StakeEddie/sta… https://t.co/Z2MMrE7b85

He also took shots at two other streamers in his latest rant:

"Pokimane and Hasan, for example, you guys have been very silent ever since they (Kick) implemented that feature."

Speaking about Sneako, he said:

"Sneako secretly loves Kick. He loves it he loves the platform."

He added::

"To all, you Rumble creators, Kick stays in their own lane. You are not the enemy. It's Twitch. Rumble, in all fairness, no disrespect, Rumble you are not competition to Kick."

He opined that Rumble should concentrate on competing with YouTube rather than focusing on Kick, given that the latter has notable personalities such as Adin Ross himself and Felix "xQc," who signed a staggering $100 million deal to join the platform.

He also added:

"I don't like when I'm minding my own business and I see my name involved in Rumble conversations. So I'm gonna clap back and defend myself and my beautiful platform Kick."

Kick is providing serious competition to Twitch by signing some major names over the past few months. To read more about the Stake-backed platform, click here.

