"Crazy how fast they can implement changes unlike Twitch" - Kick’s new feature to filter out content has fans elated

Kick CEO Ed Craven recently made an announcement about their intentions to limit the exposure of gambling and Hot Tub-related content to safeguard their viewers. Today, on July 03, the platform's official Twitter account revealed the implementation of new features that enable viewers to conceal specific types of content they do not desire to watch.

Users can access this feature by navigating to their profile at the top right corner of the page. From there, they can click on "Settings" and scroll down to the bottom of the page, where they can choose whether they want to hide Hot Tub streams, Gambling streams, or both by selecting the relevant check boxes.

The implementation has garnered largely positive reactions from the community. One user stated:

"It's crazy how fast they can implement changes unlike Twitch and YouTube"

Kick's latest update on content preferences garner praise from the streaming community

Kick has garnered significant attention in the streaming news landscape due to various factors. Notably, the platform has made noteworthy signings, attracting prominent individuals to join its ranks. However, it has also faced criticism for its affiliation with Stake, the popular gambling website banned on Twitch.

Recently, the platform's CEO Ed Craven revealed introducing changes aimed at safeguarding viewers from inappropriate streams associated with the gambling and Hot Tub categories. Additionally, he mentioned that the website has implemented modifications to eliminate view botting. He posted:

Eddie @StakeEddie



Better viewer count protection

Tabbing issues sorted

Advanced chat bot protection

Disabling of gambling & hot tub streams



Over the last 48 hours we've rolled out all the changes mentioned above

Better viewer count protection

Tabbing issues sorted

Advanced chat bot protection

Disabling of gambling & hot tub streams

With that said we're still optimising all the above even further!

The news has certainly sparked a lot of positive comments. Some noted that even larger companies like Twitch have yet to take similar steps. Here are some of the reactions made in the r/LivestreamFail thread:

However, others believe that the platform should go even further by completely hiding the gambling and Hot Tub categories:

While there are suggestions to completely hide the gambling and Hot Tub categories, there are also valid concerns that such an action may alienate streamers specializing in those categories.

While there seems to be a generally positive consensus regarding Kick's recent decision, concerns are growing about the platform's relatively unregulated moderation practices.

For example, there have been instances where Adin Ross, one of the co-owners of the company, has made transphobic and toxic remarks that have seemingly gone unpunished. Such incidents raise questions about the consistency and effectiveness of Kick's moderation policies and their commitment to addressing harmful behavior on the platform.

