"I would beat the f**k out of Speed" - Adin Ross says he could beat up IShowSpeed "really bad" in a boxing match

Controversial internet personality Adin Ross connected with THE BREAKDOWN podcast host, Wade, during a livestream on September 20, 2023. While reviewing and analyzing the influencer boxing match between Izi Prime and Jon Zherka, Adin Ross disclosed that he planned on fighting Darren "IShowSpeed" at the start of this year.

The 22-year-old went on to say that he would have beaten IShowSpeed "really bad" and remarked:

"I'll tell you something that me and this person talked about. At the beginning of the year, me and Speed wanted to box each other. It's never going to happen. I would beat the f**k out of Speed, respectfully."

"Speed gets gassed super quick" - Adin Ross explains why he would overpower IShowSpeed in a boxing match

IShowSpeed and Adin Ross' friendship has experienced some fractures over this year. On April 11, 2023, the Kick ambassador revealed that IShowSpeed's manager had advised him to distance himself from the streamer because of his contentious behavior.

The following month (on May 30, 2023), Ross lambasted the YouTube star and his manager, exclaiming:

"You're a liar, Darren Watkins III. F**k you and that manager. That dirty, hillbilly manager! F**k him! Up yours, bozo! F**k you! S**k my d**k! You ruined my friend, you ruined Speed."

Eventually, the content creators settled their dispute, with Ross referring to Darren as the "GOAT" of streaming. As mentioned, the former got together with THE BREAKDOWN podcast host, during which he disclosed that he and IShowSpeed planned to box.

Claiming that he would "beat the f**k" out of the Ohio native, Adin Ross added:

"You know, Speed gets gassed super quick. I love Speed to death, but, I mean, bro, I would really, really, beat him bad. Like, very bad!"

Wade responded by betting on IShowSpeed:

"I'm going to have to tell you respectfully. Like I said, I've seen you punch, for now. And right now, my money would be on Speed."

The Kick streamer replied:

"Okay, right now. With proper training, Speed is gassed in a minute! He gets gassed very quickly."

During the same livestream, Adin Ross announced that his interview with Kim Jong Un has been "locked in." He also prepared a list of questions for North Korea's leader.