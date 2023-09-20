Adin Ross claims his interview with Kim Jong Un is "locked in," plans on asking the leader about his thoughts on LGBT community

Kick streamer Adin Ross has once again gone viral after claiming that his interview with Kim Jong Un is "locked in" for an upcoming livestream. On September 19, 2023, the X (formerly Twitter) community went berserk after Ross mentioned that he planned on getting together with the North Korean leader for a broadcast. In a 13-second clip, he was heard saying:

"I'm going to be doing desktop streams throughout the week but I have Kim Jong Un coming on stream, chat. So, Kim Jong Un would be on the stream in the next 48 hours or so."

Earlier today, the Florida native seemingly confirmed that Kim Jong Un would be appearing on his stream as a guest. He announced:

"Chat, so look, bro - I'm getting it in today's stream. I have to address this s**t now. Listen... okay, Kim Jong Un is locked in (for) tomorrow's stream, at 7:30 Miami time. Okay?"

During the same broadcast, Adin Ross jotted down some of the questions he planned to ask Kim Jong Un. Here's what he wrote down:

Thoughts on LGBT?

Can you give Stake money back?

React to Andrew Tate.

Visit North Korea?

Add Yeonmi Park to call.

Trump vs. Biden.

USA better than North Korea.

E-date?

Fake n*tsack prank.

"I don't want to start any wars" - Adin Ross claims his legal team was approached by the US government because of his plans to interview Kim Jong Un

In another viral clip, Adin Ross claimed that US government officials approached his legal team about his decision to interview Kim Jong Un. He elaborated:

"There's actually, like, people hitting up, like, my legal team about it. And, they basically said... they're basically - I don't know if it was Joe specifically, advised me not to do it. But, we definitely got government officials hitting up my legal team. No, I swear to god, it's not that. It got millions of views on Twitter and it's on TikTok and s**t. They see everything! The government sees everything."

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer went on to cite officials, who claimed there would be consequences for his antics:

"They saw and hit up, basically, my team and they just let me know there could be consequences for this. You know?"

Adin Ross added that he didn't want to "start wars" as a result of this interview:

"So, I was really - yeah, I don't want to start any wars, chat."

Fans react to Adin Ross' announcement

Numerous X users have shared the Kick ambassador's announcement on the platform. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

Netizens sharing their thoughts on the streamer's announcement

Furthermore, Adin Ross claimed that he would be collaborating with American rapper and musician Chris Brown "this week."