Fans of Adin Ross are trolling on X after Kick streamer claims he will be interviewing Kim Jong Un

Kick streamer Adin Ross has been going viral on social media after claiming that he will interview North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his livestream within the next 48 hours. The controversial online personality has toyed with the idea of visiting North Korea in the past when Kick co-founder Ed Craven asked him to do so to retrieve the cryptocurrency allegedly stolen from Stake.com by North Korean hackers.

On today's broadcast, Adin Ross claimed that his interview with Kim Jong Un is not far away. A clip of that has since spread among his community, with many fans calling him out for this extremely bold claim. While live-streamers having politicians on their shows is not that uncommon, many have expressed doubts about whether the North Korean leader would be down to chat with Ross.

One X user's reaction to the news was just an emoji of the "cap":

Here are a couple of more incredulous reactions to the news:

Fan reactions from X expressing doubt

Watch: Adin Ross says he will have Kim Jong Un on his stream in the next 48 hours

For those who need context, Stake.com, the crypto casino operated by the same owners of the streaming platform Kick, was recently hacked. The breach resulted in quite a significant loss in funds, although Eddie Craven and others reassured users that their wallets would not suffer any losses.

Eddie did, however, go on Adin Ross's stream a few days after the hack and floated the idea that the streamer should try to enter North Korea and talk to Kim Jong Un to see if he could retrieve the money. Well, it seems that Adin may have taken a liking to that. Although it is most certainly impossible for him to converse with the politician, he will probably have a clone or impersonator on his livestream for content.

Here's what he said on his stream that has garnered so much attention online:

"I have Kim Jong Un coming on stream. Chat, so Kim Jong Un will be coming on stream in the next 48 hours or so."

Adin Ross also mentioned that American rapper Chris Brown may also join his Kick stream this week:

"We have got Chris Brown coming on sometime this week."

Adin Ross announced these interviews after talking about his multi-million dollar content warehouse. Read more about it here.