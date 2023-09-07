Stake.com's co-founder wants Adin Ross to go to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and ask for $41 million

In a recent live stream on Kick.com, Adin Ross was asked by the co-founder of the platform and one of the founders of the crypto casino Stake.com, Eddie Craven, to go to North Korea and speak to Kim Jong Un about returning $41 million that were recently stolen during a hack. While Eddie was obviously joking, Adin seemed down after a bit of persuasion, creating quite a lot of buzz from fans.

Numerous clips of Eddie Craven asking Adin Ross to go to North Korea to recover the money stolen during the crypto hack that cost Stake.com millions of dollars a couple of days ago are doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip, Eddie states:

"I'm not even joking, I think you can actually resolve this."

When Adin incredulously asked what he was supposed to do, Stake's co-founder explained:

"North Korea wants to prove they are a real nation, right? They want to prove they have good cities and education, they could use you(Adin Ross) as propaganda. And you can sneak in there meet Kim Jong Un and say, 'Yo, give my boy his money back.'"

"I would love to go to North Korea": At the behest of Eddie Craven, Adin Ross jokingly agrees to meet Kim Jong Un

Laughing at the proposition, Adin Ross was obviously bantering with Eddie Craven and admitted that going to North Korea and streaming would be good content for the stream. However, Eddie's main priority was to recover the money stolen from Stake.com during the hack, resulting in upwards of $40 million worth of cryptocurrency being lost from ETH hot pockets.

To that end, the Kick.com co-founder told Adin that Kim Jong Un probably watches his streams:

"F*ck the content, live streaming would be like the icing on the cake kind of thing, but I think you can get the money back. Kim Jong Un is obsessed with the NBA, he probably watches your streams."

Adin Ross was highly amused to hear that there was a chance that the North Korean dictator would watch his streams and burst out laughing. Taking things in stride, the Kick streamer eventually warmed up to the idea of going to the isolationist country.

Moments later, he agreed to go to North Korea, saying:

"You know what? Maybe I was born to literally solve world peace, so I would love to do that. Kim Jong Un, I am with Eddie man, I would love to go to North Korea, I would love to step foot in your country. I would love to get some lunch, Mr. Kim Jong, I would love to interview you, let me know if you can do that."

Social media reactions

Fans were highly amused at the premise of Adin Ross going to North Korea to ask Kim Jon Un to give the hacked money back to Eddie Craven. Here are some general reactions from viewers.

The connection between Stake.com and Kick has been quite a point of contention in the streaming community because of gambling. Recently, xQc started streaming slots and other casino games on the platform, re-igniting the debate surrounding gambling on stream.