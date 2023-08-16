"Pokimane was right": Streaming community reacts as xQc does his first Stake sponsored gambling stream on Kick

With Felix "xQc" recently moving back to Canada following a lot of drama, the streamer has gone live gambling on Kick for the first time since signing the staggering $100 million dollar deal with the Stake-backed streaming platform. This comes months after the heated controversy surrounding gambling and Kick. During this period, Felix was feuding with fellow content creators such as Pokimane and HasanAbi, who criticized the platform for its connection to the crypto gambling website Stake.

With xQc back to gambling on stream, something he has not done for a long time, the streaming community had a lot to say. A Redditor directly referred to his debates with Pokimane about gambling and wrote that the former Offline TV streamer was correct in her assumption that gambling was a part of the contract, writing:

"Pokimane was right lulw"

Why is xQc gambling on Kick a big deal? Past controversies explored

The Canadian online personality is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and made waves in the industry after signing a deal with their rival and up-and-coming platform Kick in June 2023. While many congratulated him on getting the bag, some of his fellow streamers were not happy, especially the fellow Canadian creator Imane "Pokimane," who directly called him out for associating himself with the platform.

For context, Imane and a couple of other Twitch streamers, such as HasanAbi and Mizkif, had been at the forefront of the creator-led backlash that eventually resulted in the Amazon-owned streaming platform severely restricting gambling on the website in October 2022. Since then, big gambling streamers such as Trainwreckstv, Adin Ross, and Roshtein have started streaming on other platforms such as Kick.

And for those unaware, Kick, the platform at the center of all the controversy, has a direct link to gambling insofar as it was founded by the same people who created the controversial crypto-gambling website Stake. Internet sleuths have accused the platform of being a front for gambling streams, with many accusing them of reserving spots on the recommendation panel for Slots and Casino games.

Readers should also note that during and before the debate with Pokimane, xQc had specifically denied that gambling streams had anything to do with him moving to Kick. He said:

"People saying gamba this gamba that, I don't give a f*ck. If this was about gamba sh*t, it would have been a different story."

With him starting Slots streams from today, naturally, a lot of the community has called him out on it. Here are some reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail:

At the time of writing, xQc was streaming under the Slots & Casino category on the platform with over 50K concurrent viewers. Viewers have also pointed out that he is gambling on Stake.com and that it is a sponsored stream as the title contains "#ad."

Some have even suggested that his recent drama with Pokelawls about not having a place to live was to go back to Canada and get past USA's gambling regulations so that he can stream games from Stake.com.