xQc opens up about reasons why he decided to sign with Kick, reveals streaming schedule and sub transfers

Felix "xQc" recently stunned the streaming community by signing a two-year deal with Kick worth around $100 million. Many fans hailed the contract as a defining moment in the industry. The 27-year-old has now addressed the news and revealed all the reasons behind the big decision. He also explained how he would go about streaming now that he works for both Twitch and Kick.

While he didn't give a concrete schedule, xQc said:

"Wake up, just go live do like intro-Andy and do just normal stuff and begin the stream here. After that, I will probably just swap over. Sometimes I will have full days here, full days there. Chat, I'll just play it by ear pretty much and it's just how it's going to be."

The streamer also highlighted an idea involving the transfer of subscriptions across platforms:

"I'm probably going to do something fun, something good for like the sub transfers and whatnot."

This would be a tall task as Twitch Tracker notes that he currently has over 65K active subscribers on the purple platform

xQc reveals upcoming "crazy" transfers to Kick, lays down how $100 million deal gives him flexibility to do bigger projects

While discussing his decision, xQc echoed what Adin Ross and Trainwrecstv have been saying for a long time. He stated that a number of big names will be joining Kick in the near future:

"Yeah, there's going to be some crazy transfers, okay? Chat, I don't want to spoil it."

The former Overwatch professional then explained why the non-exclusivity deal is good for him:

"I really, really enjoy that it is not exclusive overall so that I can go around and do whatever I want and diversify, just kind of wing it. I think it's a massive deal at the same time. There's this other thing that I want to do also, and that's just kind of how it goes."

Timestamp 45:34

Apparently, xQc and Ed Craven, one of the founders of Kick, have been working closely for some time. The streamer's deal will help him pursue other things like his own podcast and show:

"I have been working with Eddie and other people at Kick on a bunch of things... it is a bunch of cool sh*t such as in the past it's been difficult to allocate time to do things that I really want to do. Like, I tried a show before. I thought about a podcast and a bunch of things like that I really want to do. And I can't justify like, putting a lot of time."

According to the Twitch star, his Kick deal will give him more flexibility to pursue such projects without compromising regular livestreams:

"Overall it's kind of hard to dedicate time and still remain live all the time because I like doing both. It's really been hard to justify, pretty much. And now I have time and also the funding I need to do actually do everything I want."

Additionally, xQc clarified that his decision to join Kick was not a response to Twitch's recent controversial TOS policies:

"Listen, this is fairly important. It's not like, 'Oh dude, Twitch is f*cking up. F*ck Twitch.' It was never like that, and on top of that, it's been a while since the beginning of the idea. It's not like a reactionary, 'Oh this TOS? I'm moving to Kick.' It's not like that, it's like a bigger project."

xQc says his Kick deal was not motivated by gambling

xQc also stated that while many people think that the freedom to do gambling streams on Kick was a major part of his decision-making process, it was apparently not a thing that he considered at all. He said:

"People saying gamba this gamba that, I don't give a f*ck. If this was about gamba sh*t, it would have been a different story."

Readers should note that xQc has extensively gambled on Twitch in the past and has actively called them out for restricting gambling content. With Kick having connections to the crypto-gambling website Stake, it is natural for viewers to think he would go back to gambling.

