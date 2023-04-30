"Gamba is as big, if not bigger" - xQc voices displeasure with Twitch banning gambling-related content

During a livestream on April 30, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" voiced his displeasure with Twitch banning gambling-related content. The conversation began when fans asked him to open crates in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Felix hit back at those who advocated for prohibiting gambling-related content but wanted him to open loot boxes in the tactical shooter.

After some back-and-forth with his viewers, xQc stated that he was not being "negative," and that he would not gamble on his livestream because it was not permitted. He then wondered where the "anti-gambling energy" was and added that the content was just as big, if not bigger, than before:

"Bruh, where has been the anti-gamba energy? Where has it been at? There's been none of it! Actually zero! Nobody cares. And gamba is as big, if not bigger it is now. Legitimately! It actually is!"

"Gamba is as big as it was before, but nobody cares" - xQc on Twitch banning gambling

xQc was attempting to set up a new Minecraft speedrun earlier today when he noticed that his community was asking him to gamble and open loot boxes in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He responded:

"'Do some gamba.' Yeah, gamba on what? Bro, you're not going to f**king advocate to f**king ban gamba s**t and then glaze all over f**king CS: GO gamba s**t. It's just not going to happen, man. Not happening!"

Some viewers suggested that gambling in real life was not the same as opening cases in a multiplayer game, to which the former Overwatch pro refuted. This led to him instructing his channel moderators to permanently ban Twitch chatters. He added:

"'Who's being negative now?' What the f**k are you talking about? I'm just saying, we're not doing gamba because it's banned! People want to get them banned. Well, I mean, what can I do about it, man?"

Timestamp: 03:40:50

A few moments later, xQc claimed that gambling-related content was "bigger than before," despite the fact that the Amazon-owned platform barred content creators from wagering on websites such as Stake, Rollbit, Duelbits, and Roobet. He went on to say that "nobody cared" about the situation because the "big villains" were not doing it:

"Gamba right now is as big as it was before, but nobody cares. It's not the big villains doing it. That's why. I mean, I don't get it. Where is the anti-gamba energy? All they did is just find other sites with other names. The impact is the same. Literally."

Fans react to streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 100 fan reactions. Here are some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

According to one viewer, xQc has become "bitter" following his gambling broadcasts. Meanwhile, another community member was surprised to see that the Quebec native was still upset about the situation.

Poll : 0 votes