"I would just pray": Chris Brown, who has three baby mommas, counsels Zion Williamson amid Moriah Mills drama

Chris Brown recently opened up on how he thinks Zion Williamson should handle his sticky situation with Moriah Mills.

Prominent sports host and football legend Shannon Sharpe invited the hip-hop star to his YouTube show to talk about several ongoing issues in the NBA. Sharpe was curious to know how Brown would handle the situation if he were in Williamson's shoes.

Chris Brown humorously said that the only things Williamson can do at this point is pray and try to be the best he can be. Brown knows what it's like being involved with a plethora of women.

The hip-hop star talked about the difficulties and challenges Williamson has to face. He added that the New Orleans Pelicans star should just keep it together before he overcomes the obstacles.

"It's hard out here. I would just pray for Zion man," Chris Brown said. "Just pray, and be the best man you can be at that point. I'm blessed to have three children, three different baby mommas though."

"It's very hard, but you also gotta watch out. We all wanna be in the same spot, the same places, the clubs. To this day, I still wanna see some beautiful women. ... But I understand what he's going through. So just gotta hose his head together man."

What's the history between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills?

Zion Williamson (left) and Moriah Mills

In June, a public dispute involving Zion Williamson and adult film star Moriah Mills erupted after the New Orleans Pelicans star announced that he and his girlfriend, Ahkeema, were expecting a baby girl. In response, Mills used various platforms to share her perspective on the development.

Taking to Twitter, Mills made a series of allegations against Williamson, accusing him of infidelity and suggesting a romantic involvement between them. She also hinted at a potential pregnancy involving her. The adult film star continued her social media outburst, claiming that she had been with Williamson just a week before the aforementioned events.

Mills additionally alleged that she received threats from Ahkeema's family, who already has a six-year-old child. In response to these threats, Moriah threatened to release explicit videos featuring herself and Williamson while also asserting that Williamson had promised to send her money, which she never received.

On Twitter, Moriah Mills repeatedly mentioned the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA, demanding that the team trade Williamson. She later stated her intention to take legal action against Williamson, alleging that he had sent people to intimidate her for her silence.