"That’s so embarrassing for Zherka" - HSTikkyTokky's street brawl with the Kick streamer leaves fans in splits

The recent feud between Jon Zherka and Harrison “HSTikkyTokky” reached a boiling point when Jon found Harrison in public and initiated a brawl with the British RL streamer (Real Life).

The fight didn’t go in favor of the larger man, unfortunately, and it has since gone viral. Viewers worldwide have watched Jon pick a fight and subsequently lose, making memes and jokes at the expense of the ex-bouncer turned Kick streamer.

The two Kick streamers have been at odds for some time, and although it’s unfortunate to see two people brawl this way in public, it’s clear that social media found this moment hysterical, giving Jon Zherka no quarter in the memes that followed.

"Nah, that's so embarassing for Zherka"

Zherka and HSTikkyTokky’s public brawl leaves fans in stitches

The bout, which took place while Harrison was livestreaming on Kick, went down recently in Miami. Unfortunately, the stream's clip has no audio, but DramaAlert on Twitter posted the seconds leading up to the fight, where Zherka shoved HSTikkyTokky. The fight only lasted a few moments but led directly into the road, where Harrison overcame Jon in what many have politely called a humiliating moment.

Viewers found it to be a hilarious moment (Image via X.com)

From Reddit to Twitter, people called the fight a complete embarrassment. Zherka picked the fight and wound up being bested in their recent scuffle. People would point out that Jon even wore MMA-style gloves to the fight, which was also mocked ruthlessly. From his inability to fight someone smaller than him to his flat-Earth opinions, the ex-bouncer was shown no mercy.

No mercy was had for Jon, who picked the fight (Image via X.com)

Social media users were absolutely loving the results of this fight. It appeared that Jon Zherka didn't have much support, with every post laughing at how he pushed around HSTikkyTokky and ran his mouth, only to get beaten up. One commenter on Reddit even highlighted that the ex-bouncer allegedly stalked HSTikkyTokky for days before going to start a fight.

While Jon insists he won the bout, he showed on X.com that he dislocated his arm as a result of the battle with HSTikkyTokky. Despite that, the Kick streamer continued to rant in a series of posts about how he won, alongside some particularly offensive language.

It’s unlikely the feud between Jon and Harrison is over at this point. However, their street fight most certainly went viral. It's been said the two were offered an MMA match, but after this scuffle, it's unknown if that will still be on the table.

After the footage went out onto the internet, even Drake took a look, saying HSTikkyTokky is his favorite streamer, according to Adin Ross.