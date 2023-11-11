Internet celebrities HSTikkyTokky and Zherka get into violent street fight in Miami

Social media stars HSTikkyTokky and Zherka were recently involved in a violent altercation in Miami. There's no love lost between the two internet celebrities, and it seems their rivalry reached a boiling point after Zherka lashed out at HSTikkyTokky and his friend Adin Ross on social media earlier this week.

HSTikkyTokky is a 22-year-old British fitness influencer and is widely known for his In-Real-Life (IRL) vlogs surrounding his day-to-day life. He usually offers fitness programs and formulates diet plans for his audience. He streams his content on the Kick platform.

Meanwhile, Zherka is an Albanian-Canadian YouTuber and internet personality known for his outlandish antics and outspoken persona.

It seems Zherka pulled up on HSTikkyTokky at a restaurant in Miami, and the two got into a verbal spat. After some back-and-forth, the YouTuber tried to intimidate the TikTok star physically and threw the first punch.

The two traded punches on the pavement before Zherka dropped his opponent, and their fight spilled onto the road.

HSTikkyTokky grappled Zherka for a bit before onlookers separated the two. The entire incident was captured on camera, and the footage was uploaded to X by @HappyPunch.

Expand Tweet

Zherka vs. HSTikkyTokky: Fans react to popular internet celebrities getting into a public altercation in Miami

Given that Zherka and HSTikkyTokky are two of the most popular internet stars today, it's no surprise that their public fight generated a lot of interest among fans. Not long after @HappyPunch posted the video to X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their opinions.

While some were confused about who these two individuals were, many criticized the Albanian-Canadian YouTuber for getting beaten up by the guy he pulled up to. One fan stated in the comments:

"Have no idea who either of these people are."

Another fan slammed the Albanian-Canadian for getting dominated despite being the aggressor and asked:

"How do you jump somebody and still get dropped three times?"

One user pointed out that the YouTuber wore MMA gloves and wrote:

"Bro pulled up in MMA gloves and got dropped three times."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X