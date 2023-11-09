Zherka goes viral for dissing Adin Ross and HSTikkyTokky, makes claims involving Adin's ex Pami Baby on stream

Clips of Kick streamer Jon Zherka calling out Adin Ross and Harrison" HSTikkyTokky" have gone viral on social media as the beef between the two parties appears to be at an all-time high. In the clips, Jon hit back at Adin and Harrison and lashed out at their family as well. In a more recent video that is going viral, Zherka also claimed to have had intimate relations with Adin Ross' former girlfriend, Pami Baby.

For those unaware, Pami Baby was in quite a long relationship with Ross before they broke up last year. After the latter and HSTikkyTokky dissed Zherka, the Kick streamer responded. While asserting they could not embarrass him, he made a few claims involving Pami Baby:

"You want to f*cking embarrass me? I f*cked Pami! I literally f*cked Pami, you want to embarrass me? I don't even watch you guys' content, Pami is a good person, I am not saying it like that."

Zherka cusses out Adin Ross and HSTikkyTokky in a viral clip, uses the f-word, and insults fellow streamer's mother

Ever since Heelmike was allegedly jumped by a few fellow Kick streamers, there has been increased tension between the two factions of content creators. Heelmike even called the group "Adin's boys," which included Cuffem, Citrus, and SweaterGod. The trio caused quite some chaos after fighting broke out on camera, evoking a lot of controversy that also led to Kick banning some of their accounts.

As such, Adin Ross and HSTikkyTokky have been hanging out a lot and even made headlines after getting swatted while roaming the streets of Miami. Zherka and HeelMike, on the other hand, were also out recently, doing an IRL stream when the former went on a tirade that included a lot of expletives, including the f-word.

The Kick streamer had this to say about Adin Ross and HSTikkyTokky:

"TikkyTokky, your mother's a f*cking whore! Let's go you little fa**ot b*tch, you wanted it. Adin where's your boy? He challenged me, he said Zherka is a pu**y! I am f*cking TikkyTokky's mother. Come save your mother."

Later in the stream, he goes on another rant, calls his fellow content creators out, and also shows the camera a post on X where HSTikkyTokky can be heard challenging Jon to a streetfight. Here is a compilation of the general reactions from X to the clips.

Many Kick streamers have been embroiled in controversies in recent months. Heelmike himself was recently branded a "weirdo" for his conduct while streaming on the platform.