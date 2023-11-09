"Should result in massive jail time" - Adin Ross and HSTikkyTokky get swatted during Kick livestream, fans react

On November 9, 2023, Kick streamers Adin Ross and Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" got swatted live on stream. The internet personalities were hosting a gym IRL broadcast when Ross noticed that a group of cops were at the premises. Initially, the 23-year-old claimed he was "swat proof" in Miami because he had connections. However, things quickly took a turn when the cops told the two content creators to step out of the gym.

Ross explained to the officials that he and HSTikkyTokky were live broadcasting and that someone was "pranking" them. One officer responded with:

"Come here and sit down! Who is this that's calling? You guys calling? (Adin Ross and HSTikkyTokky respond by saying they're unaware and are being 'pranked') Okay, come over here and it down. I don't care who's famous or not! Sit down! Let's go and sit down! Sit down!"

"We're not the bad guys" - Adin Ross and HSTikkyTokky respond to the police after getting swatted

After being instructed by the police officials to step out of the gym and sit down on a bench, Adin Ross noticed that someone pranked him by making a bogus pizza order. Responding to the situation, the streamer said:

"Oh, look. Another pizza came. It's a prank! It's a prank call! It's not a real pizza. Sorry. Oh, my god."

Meanwhile, the cops carried out the required search and informed the gym staff that they were clear. A few moments later, HSTikkyTokky revealed that he had inadvertently revealed the name of the gym where he and Ross were training, resulting in them being swatted.

The Florida native then told the police officer that he and HSTikkyTokky were not the "bad guys." He elaborated:

"It's leaked out, so they're trying to prank us and trying to get us in trouble. We're not the bad guys."

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality added:

"No, the messed up part is - they got to save lives! That's the worst part. So, whoever did it, is straight-up, like, weird. That cop is super cool about it. He understands. He knows."

Adin Ross has been swatted several times during his broadcast. Last year, on November 10, 2022, the content creator received his sixth suspension from Twitch after police raided his Los Angeles mansion.