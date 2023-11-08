"I want to change my life for the better" - Adin Ross opens up about his mental health following friend's passing due to heart attack

On November 8, 2023, prominent Kick personality Adin Ross took to his YouTube channel to share a mental health update. In a video titled It's Time..., the content creator revealed that he weighed 184 pounds and had been "feeling horrible every day." He also addressed the death of his friend Quatty, with whom he used to play NBA 2K.

According to Ross, Quatty passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 22:

"I am motivated because recently I lost one of my friends I used to play NBA 2K with. This is how I came up if you guys don't know. Years ago, I used to play with him, right? When I would average, like, a couple of hundred viewers. He passed away recently due to a heart attack and he was never really unhealthy or anything. But, he passed away to a heart attack at 22.

Claiming that the situation "opened his eyes," the Florida native said:

"It just really opened my eyes to knowing that health is everything, guys. You can have billions and millions of dollars. But, as long as you don't have your health right... you know, it's just the way it is, man. You never know! So, I'm doing this journey for you, Quatty. I know you'd want me to."

Ross also vowed to make positive changes in his life:

"This time, I'm dead serious, and this time I'm set on it. And, I want to change my life for the better and I should never resort to drugs or anything like that. A couple of relapses because I was doing so well in the gym in the beginning. But, it's never too late, bro. 23, I got tons of time on my shoulders. So, it's time to really show the world what's up."

"Hopefully he actually starts changing his life, this could inspire his viewers as well."

Adin Ross is the most-watched content creator on Kick, best known for his Just Chatting, IRL, and gambling streams. He often collaborates with well-known internet personalities such as Yousef "Fousey," Ragnesh "N3on," and Nico "Sneako."