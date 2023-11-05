"I really don't gain anything" - Adin Ross reveals he was offered 30% of N3on's Kick earnings

Kick star Adin Ross recently connected with fitness influencer and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn over a voice call. During their conversation, the streamer made some startling revelations, one being that he was offered 30% of fellow Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on," or "Neon's" earnings on the platform.

Adin Ross also responded to netizens who claimed he was "jealous" of N3on's recent rise in popularity, and said:

"But people generally think I'm jealous of my brother is crazy. Again, I gain nothing out of N3on at all. I had a chance to take 30% of him. I said no."

The Florida native added that he had nothing to gain from N3on:

"But, bro, again, Brad - you know, speaking for what it is, I really don't gain anything. Obviously, what I did when I helped N3on in the beginning, I put all my love for this kid to death, bro. Like, this is like a really good friend of mine. We were on Facetime calls for hours, talking about recipes. Cooking up how he's going to do it, and I'm proud of him in a way. Right?"

Adin Ross also suggested that N3on had "lost morals":

"But, when you lose your morals in this s**t and when you start disrespecting the people you love..."

"Why does Adin have to take anything? It's N3on's money" - Streaming community reacts to Adin Ross' revelation

X (formerly Twitter) user @AdinUpdate's tweet featuring Adin Ross' conversation with Bradley Martyn has received over 397k impressions. One netizen believed that the 23-year-old had "fallen off" and that N3on is on the rise:

Another community member suggested that Ross "renegotiate" with Kick to take "50%" of N3on's earnings:

X user @AdinsFan_ questioned why Ross needed to take a percentage of the Kick streamer's earnings. They added:

"Why does Adin have to take anything? It's N3on's money. N3on makes his own money so why does Adin need to take 30%?"

Meanwhile, one viewer accused N3on of view-botting his livestreams:

Some of the more notable comments were along these lines:

During a livestream on September 27, 2023, Adin Ross stated that he "owned" N3on because he receives "20%" of the Kick streamer's revenue. After his claims went viral, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality asserted that he was "joking" about the situation.