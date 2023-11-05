Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "I really don't gain anything" - Adin Ross reveals he was offered 30% of N3on's Kick earnings

"I really don't gain anything" - Adin Ross reveals he was offered 30% of N3on's Kick earnings

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Nov 05, 2023 05:40 GMT
Adin Ross reveals he was offered 30% of N3on
Adin Ross reveals he was offered 30% of N3on's Kick earnings (Image via N3on and Adin Ross/X, and Sportskeeda)

Kick star Adin Ross recently connected with fitness influencer and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn over a voice call. During their conversation, the streamer made some startling revelations, one being that he was offered 30% of fellow Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on," or "Neon's" earnings on the platform.

Adin Ross also responded to netizens who claimed he was "jealous" of N3on's recent rise in popularity, and said:

"But people generally think I'm jealous of my brother is crazy. Again, I gain nothing out of N3on at all. I had a chance to take 30% of him. I said no."

The Florida native added that he had nothing to gain from N3on:

"But, bro, again, Brad - you know, speaking for what it is, I really don't gain anything. Obviously, what I did when I helped N3on in the beginning, I put all my love for this kid to death, bro. Like, this is like a really good friend of mine. We were on Facetime calls for hours, talking about recipes. Cooking up how he's going to do it, and I'm proud of him in a way. Right?"

Adin Ross also suggested that N3on had "lost morals":

"But, when you lose your morals in this s**t and when you start disrespecting the people you love..."

"Why does Adin have to take anything? It's N3on's money" - Streaming community reacts to Adin Ross' revelation

X (formerly Twitter) user @AdinUpdate's tweet featuring Adin Ross' conversation with Bradley Martyn has received over 397k impressions. One netizen believed that the 23-year-old had "fallen off" and that N3on is on the rise:

X user @ben02165969's comparison of Ross and N3on (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)
X user @ben02165969's comparison of Ross and N3on (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

Another community member suggested that Ross "renegotiate" with Kick to take "50%" of N3on's earnings:

One netizen believed Ross needed to
One netizen believed Ross needed to "renegotiate" (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

X user @AdinsFan_ questioned why Ross needed to take a percentage of the Kick streamer's earnings. They added:

"Why does Adin have to take anything? It's N3on's money. N3on makes his own money so why does Adin need to take 30%?"
The online community weighs in on the Kick streamer's clip (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)
The online community weighs in on the Kick streamer's clip (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

Meanwhile, one viewer accused N3on of view-botting his livestreams:

X user @BourneErre suspected N3on of view-botting his Kick channel (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)
X user @BourneErre suspected N3on of view-botting his Kick channel (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

Some of the more notable comments were along these lines:

Some more additional comments (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)
Some more additional comments (Image via @AdinUpdate/X)

During a livestream on September 27, 2023, Adin Ross stated that he "owned" N3on because he receives "20%" of the Kick streamer's revenue. After his claims went viral, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality asserted that he was "joking" about the situation.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...