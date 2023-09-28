"It's cap": Adin Ross denies taking revenue from other streamers after clip where he claimed otherwise went viral

Kick star Adin Ross has denied that he takes revenue from other streamers on the platform after a clip of him talking about getting a 20% cut from other content creators went viral. In a post on X, the 22-year-old categorically denied the notion but added that he should ideally do it because he helped them gain "connections."

Ross also claimed he was joking about taking a percentage of the revenue from others. He wrote:

"I actually don’t. But I should. If you help someone and give them all of the connections , $, put them in an amazing situation it’s a smart business thing to do. But it’s cap I don’t take 20% from any creator off kick. All jokes. Have a nice day."

"It's just business": Fans think Adin Ross would be right to take a cut from his friends

In his previous livestream, Adin Ross claimed that he takes a part of the revenue earned by certain creators on Kick because, according to him, he is the reason they got the job. Clips from the broadcast also contain instances where Ross named certain streamers whose revenue he reportedly takes portions of.

In a clip that went viral after being shared by Drama Alert on X, formerly Twitter, Adin Ross can be heard saying:

"Legally, I have 20% of N3on. So, I own him! But, you know, it feels good. I didn't tell you guys this, I have legally 20% of every single streamer on this platform"

However, the streamer promptly corrected himself, later stating that he only takes revenue from selected content creators that he called his "boys":

"Well, not every single streamer, but all my boys. 20%. Cheesur was the first one to sign the contract. Just letting you guys know. I want to be open with you guys. Okay?"

Ross' latest comments on the subject have prompted many of his supporters to react. Here are a couple of reactions to his claims about not taking a percentage of other streamers' revenue.

Adin Ross was one of the first major streamers to sign a deal with Kick, and his stint at the platform has been marked by controversy. Even Eddie Crave, co-founder of Kick, has shared concerns over his behavior.