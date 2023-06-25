"Can't allow that kind of behavior" - Kick co-founder shares concerns over Adin Ross' controversial behavior on the platform

During a recent interview conducted by online reporter Jake Lucky, Kick CEO Ed Craven was questioned about the recent concerns surrounding Adin Ross. Ross is a prominent figure on the platform and also holds a stake in it. For context, he recently engaged in a series of concerning actions that include making derogatory remarks towards the LGBTQ community and even issuing threats toward others.

The Kick CEO expressed his own concerns regarding Adin's behavior. He mentioned that they discussed the matter of toxic comments with Adin and emphasized their commitment to creating a safe platform:

"Can't allow that kind of behavior."

Adin Reports @AdinReports “Advertisements don’t want to include Kick in a deal right now because of Adin Ross”



Eddie Craven (Kick CEO) on Bettering Adin’s persona “Advertisements don’t want to include Kick in a deal right now because of Adin Ross”Eddie Craven (Kick CEO) on Bettering Adin’s persona https://t.co/NN7NM18Elo

What has Adin Ross said? Kick CEO raises concern

Adin Ross, a former Twitch streamer, has been embroiled in several controversies over the past few months. One notable incident involved him inadvertently streaming a pornographic page on his Kick stream. Additionally, he used his Twitter account to make threatening comments against creators such as Hasan "HasanAbi."

During another stream, Adin Ross provocatively stated that his pronouns were "kill/them," leading to plenty of backlash. Subsequently, the streamer received a lecture from Kick's co-owner Tyler "Trainwreckstv."

In light of these controversies, Ed Craven spoke against such behavior, stating that brands have raised similar concerns:

"I think it's extremely reasonable doubts to have right. It makes complete sense and I understand exactly where you are coming from. We received the same feedback. We hear these complaints loud and clear. We understand that we have to address them, we have to make sure we create a safe environment. That is simply how the internet is nowadays."

He also mentioned that his team has been in touch with Adin regarding the incidents and hopes to "find a way forward."

What the community said

Adin remains one of the most polarizing figures within the streaming community, and fans have expressed their opinions in response to Ed's recent assessment of him. Here are some of the reactions:

bah @snjxjsjnwnwn722 @AdinReports The internet is so soft they basically just want to turn kick into twitch by deplatforming people they don’t like. Kick started on the basis of being the exact opposite on how twitch is run @AdinReports The internet is so soft they basically just want to turn kick into twitch by deplatforming people they don’t like. Kick started on the basis of being the exact opposite on how twitch is run

Dirac @Dirac33_ @AdinReports Yo when is he going live with andrew? @AdinReports Yo when is he going live with andrew?

Jacob @Jacob74254156 @AdinReports The platform is big enough to the point that adins effect is starting to cancel out @AdinReports The platform is big enough to the point that adins effect is starting to cancel out

Dougiez @dougiez_ @AdinReports Why you word the tweet like Eddie said it…..🤨 @AdinReports Why you word the tweet like Eddie said it…..🤨

Tank Williams @TheTankWilliams



Oh what a little success will make you say..... @AdinUpdate Makes sense to me, when you want to grow quick you take the undesirables and then dump them as soon as you can.Oh what a little success will make you say..... @AdinUpdate Makes sense to me, when you want to grow quick you take the undesirables and then dump them as soon as you can.Oh what a little success will make you say.....

Chiraq POP @PopChiraq @AdinUpdate by being a brand risk he has brought so many new eyes to Kick @AdinUpdate by being a brand risk he has brought so many new eyes to Kick

Kick has been making headlines lately due to their sensational $100 million acquisition of popular streamer Felix "xQc." According to some reports, the contract is approximately two years in duration, with Felix receiving $70 million upfront and the remaining $30 million in incentives.

Poll : 0 votes