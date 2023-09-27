"Got to make sure I'm good" - Adin Ross says he "legally" bags 20% of Kick streamers' revenue

Kick star Adin Ross recently stated that he bags 20% of the revenue generated by content creators on the platform. During a livestream earlier today (September 27, 2023), Ross joked that he "owned" controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on." The Flordia native said he wanted to be "open" with his audience and claimed that he receives a cut of revenue from certain Kick streamers.

When fans heard this, they called Adin Ross an "L friend." In response, he stated that he didn't care and added:

"You know, I've got to make sure I'm good."

"Cheesur was the first to sign the contract" - Adin Ross discusses receiving 20% of Kick streamers' revenue

In a viral clip on X (formerly Twitter), Adin Ross jokingly said that he "felt good" about "owning" N3on. He then revealed that he receives a cut of revenue from "every single" streamer on the Stake-backed platform:

"'N3on owns you.' Legally, I have 20% of N3on. So, I own him! But, you know, it feels good. I, actually - I didn't tell you guys this, I have legally 20% of every single streamer on this platform."

The 22-year-old immediately corrected himself, claiming that he receives 20% of the revenue from select content creators:

"Well, not every single streamer. But all my boys. 20%. Cheesur was the first one to sign the contract. Just letting you guys know. I want to be open with you guys. Okay?"

Adin Ross' attention was drawn to some viewers who were critical of the situation. He responded with:

"'L friend.' Hey, I don't care! All right? Listen, bro. It's not even some 'L man' s**t. A lot of rappers own a lot of rappers."

The conversation continued with the Kick ambassador adding:

"I've got to put my boy to good position. We've got to help him out. We've got to make sure he's good. Now, look at him! I swung him on the swing set and N3on's now f**king carrying this platform. So, it's f**king amazing."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Drama Alert's clip featuring Adin Ross' clip has garnered quite a lot of traction on the social media platform. Some believed he "deserves 50%" of Kick streamers' revenue:

However, others commented that he was not a true friend and was "greedy":

Adin Ross has become the face of Kick ever since joining the platform after getting permanently banned from Twitch. He recently collaborated with a Kim Jong Un impersonator, with the special broadcast breaking viewership records.