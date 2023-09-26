"You guys deserve to be hung on trees" - Adin Ross responds to those asking Kick to ban Ice Poseidon because of his recent antics

During a livestream on September 26, 2023, Kick star Adin Ross commented on the controversy surrounding Paul "Ice Poseidon." While browsing his official Discord server, the content creator came across the latter's recent X (formerly Twitter) Spaces discussion. In it, Ice Poseidon cited netizens who had expressed their displeasure with his contentious antics and remarked:

"Especially people on Twitter who complain about nothing. F**k Twitter. F**k cancelation. F**k everybody who gets mad about bulls**t. You're a bunch of wack of s**t who get mad about s**t. Not going to lie, you're lame as hell. Yo, honestly, Kick is number one. Twitch sucks. But everybody else on Twitter - you suck!"

Adin Ross burst out laughing after hearing the Florida native's strong sentiments. He then mentioned people who seemingly asked him to take action against Ice Poseidon by banning his Kick channel.

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer responded with:

"So, it's like - dog, all these crooked a*s, p**sy a*s, leftists, cancel culture bulls**t p**sies are the ones that do the f**ked s**t behind closed doors, bro! You guys deserve to be hung on trees. I said it, bro!"

Adin Ross explains why he's "mad" with people asking him to ban Ice Posideon in light of the recent controversy

On September 21, 2023, Ice Poseidon went live from Brisbane, Australia, and allegedly paid a local to hire an escort for livestreaming content. Things took a turn for the worse when she noticed cameras all over the room to which she had been invited. Paul was later detained by the Australian police on the grounds of s*xual assault.

Ice Poseidon issued a public statement on X, claiming that he did not hide cameras in the room with the intent of secretly recording the incident. He wrote:

"Wasn't a 'hidden camera' and I got swatted after, not arrested. Buck adding to the Twitter cancelation nonsense! Figure your s**t out, Twitter - it's legal content that even the police wrote off as legal and safe."

Adin Ross provided his take on the drama earlier today and was amused by the IRL streamer's stern sentiments. He then brought up netizens' concerns about the situation, as they urged him to take action against Ice Poseidon:

"Bro, I saw some p**sies, chat. Chat, did anybody see these p**sies, that like, stream on Kick - that were just like, 'Yeah, we're not going to stream on here if you don't suspend Ice.' Like, 'This is just bulls**t!'"

Adin Ross told community members to "shut up" and explained why he was infuriated by them:

"Shut the f**k up! Like, shut up, bro! Like bro - it just makes me mad because Ice is someone who's kind of like... super authentic and real. He'll never do some f**ked s**t behind closed doors. If he does some f**ked s**t, it's going to be on camera and his community f**ks them for that."

In addition to Adin Ross, Kick also issued a statement regarding the controversy. On September 25, 2023, the livestreaming platform stated that safety cannot be compromised while developing "content," adding that they were "making changes" daily.