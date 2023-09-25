"Safety cannot be compromised in the process of making 'content'" - Kick releases statement in the aftermath of Ice Poseidon controversy

The Stake-backed livestreaming platform, Kick, has issued a public statement in the aftermath of the recent controversy involving one of its most popular content creators, Paul "Ice Poseidon." For those unaware, the Florida native was recently detained by the Australian police on suspicion of s*xual assault. For context, he had paid a local to hire an escort during an IRL broadcast in Brisbane on September 21, 2023. Additionally, the streamer reportedly hid cameras in a room.

After numerous clips from the incident went viral on the internet, Ice Poseidon took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 24, 2023, asserting that he did not hide a camera and had no intention to secretly record the escort. He wrote:

"Wasn't a 'hidden camera' and I got swatted after, not arrested. Buck adding to the Twitter cancelation nonsense! Figure your s**t out, Twitter - it's legal content that even the police wrote off as legal and safe."

Kick addressed the controversy on the same day, stating that community and public safety cannot be compromised while developing "content." The platform went on to say that they are "learning" where the "balance sits" and making changes on a daily basis:

"There's incredible untapped potential in what live streaming has to offer. We're firm believers that the greatest days of live streaming are yet to come. With that said, community and public safety cannot be compromised in the process of making 'content.' We're continuously learning where this balance sits and are making changes daily.

Kick added:

"We appreciate our community for the continuous feedback, both the good & the bad. We'll keep you updated on upcoming changes to community guidelines and subsequent enforcement measures."

Expand Tweet

"You said a lot without saying anything at all" - Streaming community seemingly unhappy with Kick's public statement

Over 1,300 netizens have shared their thoughts on Kick's public statement, with Call of Duty streamer JaredFPS writing:

Netizens commenting on the livestreaming platform's public address 1/4 (Image via X)

Twitch partner and Kick streamer Victoria Ryann wanted the platform to "make it right" for the woman who got featured on Ice Poseidon's IRL livestream:

Netizens commenting on the livestreaming platform's public address 2/4 (Image via X)

Team Solo Mid (TSM) executive Dunc's repose received a lot of likes, in which he wrote:

"You said a lot without saying anything at all."

Netizens commenting on the livestreaming platform's public address 3/4 (Image via X)

Prominent esports personality Jake Sucky has also weighed in on the situation, tweeting:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Netizens commenting on the livestreaming platform's public address 4/4 (Image via X)

In addition to Ice Poseidon, highly controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali was also arrested on September 22, 2023, while broadcasting in Japan.

Expand Tweet

According to The Sankei News, the content creator allegedly broke into the construction site of a hotel on Japan Bridge in Osaka City.