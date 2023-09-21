"W scam" - Adin Ross inviting Kim Jong Un impersonator leaves online community infuriated

Adin Ross shattered Kick viewership records after collaborating with a Kim Jong Un impersonator on September 20, 2023. The streamer hyped up the special broadcast the day before (September 19, 2023), claiming that US government officials contacted his legal team. He went on to say that the interview was the "real deal" and added:

"It's the real deal. And, if I go down, you all go down with me. Every viewer. Every moderator. Every f**king manager I have. You're all going down with me. Every single one of you. I'm snitching on everybody. On my life!"

While it was clear that the North Korean leader would not appear on Ross' stream, some community members expressed their displeasure with the content creator's antics. One of his viewers sent a rather hateful and mean message via a donation, referring to Adin Ross as a "stupid scammer."

The Kick ambassador replied with:

"Hey, guys! Absolutely not cool at all, whatsoever! That s**t is not cool, it's corny as f**k! I'm going to let you all know that s**t is corny as f**k! It's really not, I just had the most views."

Adin Ross claimed to have "made history" and remarked:

"We peaked. I literally made history. I fooled you motherf**kers!"

A clip from the 22-year-old's viral broadcast was eventually shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/SevenDeviations commenting:

"W scam."

"There is no way people actually believed he would interview him" - Netizens react to Adin Ross' collaboration with Kim Jong Un impersonator

As mentioned earlier, Adin Ross' interview with the Kim Jong Un impersonator has left the internet divided. One Redditor claimed that Kick "broke" because hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned into the livestream:

Others, however, were skeptical of the Florida native's viewership numbers. Redditor u/FantasticBreakfast46 commented:

"I mean, there is no way there are 400k real viewers, I doubt Kick even has that many people on their whole site. Clicking the link showed Adin is currently streaming to 150k people, like okay..."

Another community member was surprised to see people seemingly believing the content creator about interviewing North Korea's leader. They wrote:

"There is no way people actually believed he would interview him, but maybe I'm overestimating the IQ of Adin Ross viewers."

In addition to Reddit, X (formerly Twitter) was also bustling with fans sharing their thoughts on the viral livestream. Here are some pertinent reactions from the social media platform:

The Kim Jong Un impersonator who appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' broadcast goes by the name Howard X. He has a significant Instagram following with over 9.1k followers. He's also on Cameo, where he currently has a five-star rating.