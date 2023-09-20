"This is unreal" - Kim Jong Un seemingly responding in Adin Ross' Kick chat leaves fans in disarray

Fans are left perplexed following Kick streamer Adin Ross' recent livestream, which featured an unexpected Korean comment from an account bearing the name Kim Jong Un, who is the Supreme Leader of North Korea. For context, the streamer has been claiming that he will be streaming with the Korean leader. However, today's comments have unquestionably stirred up significant curiosity and skepticism among viewers.

The message read (translated from Korean to English):

"See you tomorrow."

Adin Ross receives a message from a profile named Kim Jong Un (Image via X/Twitter)

Given the streamer's history of resorting to clickbait tactics and the substantial security measures that would be required to arrange such a stream, it's highly plausible that Adin is simply trolling.

Nevertheless, seeing the unusual message, that too in Korean, pop up in the chat prompted many curious reactions. One user said:

"Bro nahhh this is unreal. And how t* does Kim Jong Un know Adin."

Fans were taken aback by the surprising comment (Image via X/Twitter)

"This interview gonna be crazy" - Adin Ross's claim over interviewing Kim Jong Un sends fans into a frenzy

The mention of the CIA and FBI may become necessary as Adin Ross makes an audacious assertion that he will be extending an invitation to the North Korean Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un, for his livestream scheduled for tomorrow (September 21).

Nevertheless, the claim appears far-fetched, given the absence of any confirmation regarding the accessibility of platforms like Kick in North Korea. It's worth noting that North Korea has previously imposed bans on websites such as Facebook, adding to the skepticism surrounding this announcement.

Despite this, the streamer remains optimistic and has even prepared a list of topics to discuss, including subjects like the LGBTQ+ community. Furthermore, he disclosed that authorities have contacted his legal team regarding the claims he made.

His claims have undeniably gone viral and generated a multitude of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans express their skepticism over recent claims (Image via Twitter/X)

Eddie Craven, the owner of Stake and Kick, who was also part of the call with Adin during the livestream, indicated that he believes it's (the interview) a possibility and emphasized that it could represent a valuable opportunity for live streaming to gain exposure among the North Korean audience.