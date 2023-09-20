Adin Ross reported interview with Kim Jong Un: Date, time, where to watch as per announced details

Adin Ross has taken the internet by storm after announcing that he would reportedly be hosting an interview with Kim Jong Un. A few days ago, the streamer teased a couple of special collaborations that he had planned for the upcoming week. It was at this point that he first mentioned his supposed interview with the North Korean leader. The Florida native said:

"I have Kim Jong Un coming on stream. Chat, so Kim Jong Un will be coming on stream in the next 48 hours or so. We have got Chris Brown coming on sometime this week."

On September 20, 2023, Adin Ross announced that fans could tune in to his official Kick channel on September 21 at 7:30 EST or Miami time:

"Listen... Kim Jong Un is locked in (for) tomorrow's stream, at 7:30 Miami time. Okay?"

"I'm going to have a disclaimer all over my f**king stream tomorrow" - Adin Ross discusses his reported upcoming interview with Kim Jong Un

Adin Ross provided details about the upcoming reported interview with Kim Jong Un earlier today. He claimed that US government officials contacted his legal team, stating that his shenanigans could result in "consequences":

"We definitely got government officials hitting up my legal team. No, I swear to god, it's not cap. It got millions of views on Twitter and it's on TikTok and s**t. They see everything! The government sees everything. They saw and hit up, basically, my team and they just let me know there could be consequences for this."

Fans then commented that the content creator should not back out from the special event. In response, the 22-year-old stated that he would post disclaimer messages on his Kick livestream as a precautionary measure:

"Listen, we're going to do it. I'm going to have a disclaimer all over my f**king stream tomorrow."

Timestamp: 00:01:50

Adin Ross went on to say that his reported collaboration with Kim Jong Un was the "real deal." He added:

"It's the real deal. And, if I go down, you all go down with me. Every viewer. Every moderator. Every f**king manager I have. You're all going down with me. Every single one of you. I'm snitching on everybody. On my life!"

Fans react to the streamer's announcement

X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with netizens sharing their thoughts on the upcoming livestream. Here are some notable reactions:

Netizens chiming in on the streamer's announcement (Image via X)

Interestingly, some community members discovered that a verified Kick user by the name of "KimJongUn" had left a comment under Adin Ross' channel, writing, "See you tomorrow."