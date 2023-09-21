"I'm having a mid-life crisis" - Andrew Tate in stitches after Kim Jong Un impersonator makes questionable request on Adin Ross stream

Adin Ross was the talk of the town on September 20, 2023, after he invited a Kim Jong Un impersonator on his Kick livestream. Andrew Tate was also part of the special collaboration. Several moments from the broadcast have gone viral on social media, with one in particular receiving hundreds of thousands of impressions.

In the clip, the Kim Jong Un impersonator made some rather questionable requests:

"Andrew, f**k my sister. She really needs a big d**k."

Adin Ross and the former professional kickboxer burst out laughing when they heard this. Tate took the opportunity to share a "short story":

"You know, I'll tell you a short story. When I had no money at all and I was growing up in Luton, on a council estate with a single mother and no money. I had all these dreams of what I would do if I ever got rich. 'Andrew, you make hundreds of millions of dollars, you're going do this, you're going do that.'"

The controversial internet personality joked about going to the Romanian prison and being woken up by Adin Ross, inviting him to join his stream with the Kim Jong Un impersonator. Andrew Tate went on to say that the situation triggered a "mid-life crisis":

"Turns out I go to Romanian jail and get woken up at three in the morning by Adin Ross to come and talk to a Kim Jong Un impersonator. What am I doing with my life? I'm having a mid-life crisis now. What am I doing? I am filthy rich! What am I doing with my life?"

"This is the Wish version of Kim" - Fans react to Adin Ross' viral collaboration with the Kim Jong Un impersonator and Andrew Tate

Drama Alert's recent tweet featuring the trio's conversation has attracted over 789.5k views and 7k likes. One viewer was highly impressed by Adin Ross and referred to him as the "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time):

Netizens chiming on the viral clip 1/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another fan joked about Andrew Tate "wishing" to return to government housing as a result of the collaboration:

Netizens chiming on the viral clip 2/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @swizzxxx's comment received quite a lot of likes:

"This is the Wish version of Kim."

Netizens chiming on the viral clip 3/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Netizens chiming on the viral clip 4/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Adin Ross' collaboration with Kim Jong Un impersonator and Andrew Tate reportedly set an "all-time" Kick viewership record, with over 450,000 fans tuning in.