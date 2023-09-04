"How many times can I try and help a guy?" - Andrew Tate lambasts Adin Ross for relapsing and going back to consuming lean

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has commented on Adin Ross relapsing and going back to consuming lean. For context, on September 1, 2023, the Kick streamer disclosed that binge drank lean while he was down with COVID-19. He also described how the drug affected his physical well-being, saying:

"I won't lie to you guys when I was sick with COVID-19, I picked up a pint straight up, and I poured up. I should not have done that, I did that for back-to-back days, and um, that would explain the face chub, the swollenness of my face."

During the most recent episode of the Emergency Meeting podcast, Andrew Tate expressed his displeasure with Ross and lambasted him for relapsing. He remarked:

"I, actually, like Adin as a person. But, he's genuinely back on drugs. That's why he has done it. How many times can I try and help a guy? I've told him to go to the gym and get in fantastic shape. You're rich and young. You should be built like an animal. If he's not going to do that and just go back on drugs, then what can I do for him?"

"What do clowns do? They self-depreciate for your entertainment" - Andrew Tate shares some rather strong sentiments for Adin Ross' relapse

The minute-long video began with Andrew Tate sharing his thoughts on Adin Ross seemingly being on a "hedonistic path towards hell." He elaborated:

"... By doing dumb s**t. You have to do dumb s**t or nobody talks about that. So, that's a hedonistic path towards hell, anyway. If he converted and he, actually, started paying attention to god and started to actually trying to help the world by feeding children. If he went out there and did difficult things and learned life lessons and came back on stream, and talked about what he learned."

According to former professional kickboxer Adin Ross is a "coward" and a "clown":

"If he took actual risk and told the world about how it feels to be afraid. How it feels to be brave. If he actually went through something, he can educate people. But he's afraid. So, because he's afraid and he's a coward, what else can you do but be a clown? What do clowns do? They self-depreciate for your entertainment. They make a fool of themselves, so you laugh."

Andrew Tate speculated that the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer relapsed "for views":

"So, why is he back on lean? For views, I guess. He may not even realize himself! And, that's why he's back on lean! He's back on lean so that he has something to talk on his f**king stupid show!"

This isn't the first time Andrew Tate has publicly criticized Adin Ross. On June 25, 2023, the 36-year-old called the streamer a "bigot" for sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. However, many fans believe that Tate was joking around and being ironic.