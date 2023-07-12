"I don't want to peddle conspiracy theories" - Andrew Tate says the US Embassy was "not particularly useful" after he was imprisoned in Romania

On July 12, 2023, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate sat down for a two-hour Twitter interview with political commentator Tucker Carlson. During their conversation, Carlson asked Tate if he had an American passport. After his guest confirmed that he was an American citizen, Carlson enquired if the US Embassy did anything while he was imprisoned in Romania.

Andrew Tate responded by saying that the US Embassy had paid him a visit. However, he claimed that they were "not particularly useful." He said:

"They (the US Embassy) came to see me. But they're... when I was asking them what they can actually do about all of this, they weren't particularly helpful. I don't want to peddle conspiracy theories."

Andrew Tate provides his take on whether the US Embassy sanctioned his arrest in Romania

The discussion began when Tucker Carlson asked Andrew Tate if he was an American citizen. After hearing his response, the former Fox News commentator asked "Top G" whether the US Embassy provided any assistance when he was imprisoned in Romania:

"So, you're an American passport holder? (Andrew Tate says, 'correct') So, I think the average American believes, perhaps falsely, that if you're accused of a crime in a foreign country. Particularly, a less developed country like Romania, you go to the US Embassy and someone takes an interest in your case. Just to make sure that your treatment falls within, you know, accepted standards of justice."

According to Tate, the US Embassy was "not particularly useful" in assisting him. After claiming that he did not want to "peddle conspiracy theories," the former professional kickboxer shared his thoughts on whether his arrest was sanctioned by the government:

"And, I've heard a lot of information, etcetera. But umm... I wouldn't say they sanctioned it. I don't know if they had to sanction it. But something - they weren't particularly interested in getting me out."

The 36-year-old added that the US Embassy "pretended" to be concerned about his situation:

"But, at least they came to see me more than once. I mean, they kind of pretended to care. The UK Embassy didn't even pretend to care. The UK Embassy - I really think they enjoyed it."

Last month (on June 20, 2023), Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were officially charged with human trafficking, r*pe, belonging to an organized criminal group, unauthorized access to a computer system, and inciting violence.

The Rumble streamer's assets, which include 15 properties in Ilfov, Prahova, and Braşov, 15 luxury cars, 15 luxury watches, and cryptocurrency wallets worth $384,905,789, are to be seized.

