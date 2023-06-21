Which of Andrew Tate's assets are to be seized by the Romanian government? Properties, luxury cars, watches, crypto wallets explored

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been formally charged by Romanian authorities after a lengthy and highly publicized investigation by DIICOT. While the Tate brothers were initially detained at a prison in December 2022, only on June 20 did the police officially bring forward the human trafficking, r*pe, s*xual exploitation, and organized crime charges.

According to a press release from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, Andrew and Tristan Tate, together with two other Romanian citizens, conspired to commit human trafficking and tricked seven foreigners into coming to the country before coercing them to make p*rn for the purpose of online dissemination.

However, an additional recommendation by DIICOT is the confiscation of a significant amount of property from Andrew Tate, including cars, land, and Bitcoin.

This article lists all the things that the Romanian government might seize as part of their investigation, which may also be used to pay off the legal expenses to the state.

The Romanian government might seize many things from Tristan and Andrew Tate

The Tate brothers have become pretty well-known after clips of their take on women and the world started gaining traction last year.

Andrew is a former kickboxer who moved to Romania back in 2017. He has gone on record saying he did it because of how corrupt the Eastern European country is. However, his lawyers claim it was one of the many stupid things he has said in the past that he doesn't believe in anymore.

Regardless, the influencer's arrest in December 2022 was a turning point in his career. He was released on house arrest in March 2023 after spending months in prison without being charged.

The long-awaited indictment has finally come, and the press release by DIICOT alleges that Andrew Tate, his brother, and two of their associates trafficked seven foreign women into Romania and s**xually exploited them. There is also a charge of r*pe and violent assault.

Furthermore, the organized crime branch has included the request to confiscate and seize a bunch of assets belonging to Andrew Tate. A relevant part of the press release lists all of the property that may be seized if the court agrees, and it includes luxury cars, watches, thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, and even some medals.

The press release reads:

"The indictment requested the confiscation of several movable and immovable assets (seized and seized): 15 plots of land and buildings located in Ilfov, Prahova and Brasov counties, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 2 bars and a medal, shares held in 4 companies, amounts of 86,580 lei, 52,650 euros, 17,430 USD and 10,370 pounds sterling and 21.080508 BTC, existing in cryptocurrency wallets"

Readers should note that the worth of Bitcoin as of June 20 is less than $600,000, and the rumor that millions of dollars worth of Andrew Tate's crypto money being confiscated was the product of a mistranslation.

hasanabi @hasanthehun lied about being bald by choice

lied abt having millions in bitcoin



broke g lied about being bald by choicelied abt having millions in bitcoinbroke g https://t.co/SUNDm3HVtE

In addition to the aforementioned things, Andrew Tate may also have to pay an additional charge to cover the legal fees:

"... as well as ordering the defendants to pay legal expenses advanced by the state in the amount of RON 300,000."

300,000 Romanian Leu is worth around $65.9K US per the current exchange rates. During Andrew Tate's detention back in December, news of DIICOT seizing some of his cards had gone viral, and it appears that a considerable amount of property has been added to that list.

Tate's official Twitter account has responded since the press release went live. The accused has insinuated that the case was brought forward by the government to "steal his wealth."

