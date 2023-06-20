Andrew Tate responds to indictment, confiscation of $380 million crypto, luxury cars, and buildings after r*pe and human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate's official Twitter account @Cobratate has responded with a sarcastic comment about DIICOT confiscating his property after he, Tristan, and others in the human trafficking and s*xual exploitation case were formally charged by the Romanian authorities. The Tate brothers have been under house arrest in their Bucharest homes for the last few months after they were released from prison in March.

The indictment comes after a long and well-publicized investigation into the dealings of the Tate brothers in Romania along with two of their associates. A turning point in the case came in December 2022 when the authorities raided their house, and they were put in police custody while DIICOT built their case.

Today Andrew Tate was formally charged with human trafficking, r*pe, and s*xual exploitation by the Romanian organized crime division, which alleges that the Tate brothers, along with two Romanian citizens, conspired to traffick foreigners to exploit them.

In his response on Twitter, Andrew shared another tweet listing the various property belonging to the Tates that will be confiscated by the authorities and insinuated that the charges being brought forward might have something to do with "stealing" his wealth. The former Kickboxer wrote:

"I'm sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth."

"Unacceptable and illegal": Andrew Tate fans react as he is charged with r*pe, human trafficking with DIICOT confiscating his property

The tweet that Andrew Tate shared notes that DIICOT, aka Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism based in Bucharest, is apparently planning to confiscate thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, 15 of their luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, and 15 buildings.

DIICOT also noted in the indictment to confiscate over



380 million USD from the Tate brothers in cryptocurrency, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 15 lands of buildings.

Tristan and Andrew Tate exploded in popularity last year and have established a cult following worldwide despite being a self-proclaimed misogynist who has repeatedly been called out for his regressive views on women. His popularity can be attributed to the success of his clips on TikTok and other social media platforms where he has been advertising his get-rich-quick scheme called the Hustler's University for the last year.

As such, many of his fans have been clamoring for his release ever since he was taken into police custody back in December last year, with some even calling out the US Embassy in Romania after Tate's lawyer revealed that the American government had done little to help his case.

Many of his fans have spoken out after DIICOT brought forward the recent allegations of r*pe and human trafficking. After Andrew Tate's recent Tweet about the authorities taking his wealth, supporters have flooded the replies calling into question the motives of the indictment. One called it "unacceptable and illegal," labeling the charges false.

Trumped up charges to steal hundreds of millions of dollars. Unacceptable and illegal.

Here are some other tweets outraged at the charges, with most slamming the Romanian government:

Stay strong king cobra! You gat this

Pennies to what you are going to make G. Dont sweat this. This will go down as one of the biggest thefts by a government in broad day light.

Here's an in-depth look at the charges brought forward against the Top G for a better understanding of the case.

