Has Andrew Tate been arrested again? Latest charges at Bucharest court explored

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jun 20, 2023 12:07 GMT
Andrew Tate facing formal charges of rape and human trafficking (Image via Twitter)
Controversial online personality Andrew Tate has been officially charged with related offenses such as trafficking, r*pe, and organizing a criminal organization aimed at s*xually exploiting women. Currently residing in Romania, the Anglo-American is under house arrest after spending three months in custody under the Romanian police.

In addition to Andrew Tate, charges have been brought against his brother Tristan and two others concerning the aforementioned crimes. As per reports, the s*x trafficking charges are alleged to have occured not only in Romania but also in the United States and the United Kingdom.

As of June 20, Andrew has not been transferred to jail. The current status is that a Romanian judge has a period of 60 days to review the case files before deciding whether to proceed with a trial.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate indicted on charges relating to human trafficking and rape

What has Andrew Tate said regarding the charges?

Reports suggest that the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has included a request in the indictment to seize assets from the Tate brothers, including over 380 million USD in cryptocurrency, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, and 15 properties.

However, it's important to note that this information remains unconfirmed. Interestingly, Andrew Tate himself retweeted this information on his social media account. He sarcastically wrote:

"Im sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth."
Im sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth. twitter.com/TateNews_/stat…

News of the charges and the impending trial has also garnered comments from the Tate brothers' spokesperson. They have said (transcript taken from the BBC):

"We embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence."

What are the allegations against the Tate brothers?

“Internet personality and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother were indicted in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group.” washingtonpost.com/world/2023/06/…

The Tate brothers and two others involved in the case face serious charges.

Firstly, all four individuals have been accused of establishing an organization, specifically an online meetup website, that allegedly facilitated s*x trafficking and victimized women.

Secondly, Andrew has been accused of r*pe against a female victim, while Tristan has been accused of inciting violence.

Lastly, the four individuals are also charged with crimes such as illegal computer system access, data tampering, incitement to violence, and physical assault.

What did the internet say?

Andrew Tate is easily among the most recognizable names within the online community. The news of his charges has garnered significant attention and evoked various reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the noteworthy reactions:

I think it’s time to remind @JuliaHB1 of this tweet about Andrew Tate. https://t.co/65n9uTDU55
Me arriving at the downfall of Andrew Tate https://t.co/HERVtNvcqC
Everyone arriving at Twitter to celebrate Andrew Tate’s downfall. #AndrewTate https://t.co/LSLNJajH92
andrew tate in court explaining how jay z and lady gaga used their illuminati forces to fabricate evidence against him https://t.co/afR2mGiRkq
Andrew Tate Vs R. Kelly in a steel cage match twitter.com/spectatorindex… https://t.co/Yngn2Kc2Ny

Despite the trolls, Andrew has also received significant support from his fans. Here are some of the tweets:

After 15 continuous months, the investigation over @Cobratate & @TateTheTalisman is finally finished.Now the “file” will be in the hands of the Judge.Hopefully the Truth will come out & they can be set free.Inshallah ❤️ https://t.co/vgbosoclDw
Whether you're Julian Assange, Donald Trump, or Andrew Tate ... If you speak truth to power, the corrupt governments of the world will try to jail, bankrupt, and erase you.
I hate Andrew Tate as much as anyone but the way the Romanian authorities are going after him is a very concerning attack on freedom and will have a chilling effect on anyone trying to set up a sex trafficking ring in Romania

Andrew Tate currently has access to his social media accounts, and whether he will choose to provide further commentary on the case in the future remains to be seen.

As the case progresses, DIICOT and the Romanian authorities are expected to provide further updates.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
