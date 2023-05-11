"Massively underestimated my net worth" - Andrew Tate claims he is worth "far more than $100 million" despite having served time in prison

On May 11, 2023, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate engaged in a back-and-forth with a Twitter user, who expressed skepticism about his business origins. According to @WifiMoneyPlant, Tate would not be able to afford his extravagant lifestyle if he did not have at least $100 million. According to them, if anyone is worth that much in liquid cash, they must be running a well-known company.

@WifiMoneyPlant's tweet read:

"Andrew Tate's business origins still seem shady to me. You don't live that life without have at least $100M, and anyone worth that much liquid cash runs a well-known company. What did Tate exactly do? Where did his money come from? Shady AF. Maybe a controlled psyop?"

Tate responded a few hours later, claiming that he is worth "far more" than $100 million. He said he was "disappointed" with those who "massively underestimated" his net worth and that they should do "more research and hate responsibly":

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



AT LEAST 100M. Far more, Infact.



Very disappointed you massively underestimated my net worth.



Please do more research and hate responsibly.



You don't live that life without have at least $100M, and anyone worth that much liquid cash runs a well known company



What did Tate exactly do? Where did his money come from? Shady AF.



"If you have less than $100 million, you shouldn't be sitting around liking Andrew's posts" - Netizens react to Andrew Tate claiming he's worth more than $100 million

"If you have less than $100 million, you shouldn't be sitting around liking Andrew's posts" - Netizens react to Andrew Tate claiming he's worth more than $100 million

Andrew Tate is well-known for flaunting his wealth. He never misses an opportunity to show off his mansion, exotic cars, or private jet rides. The 36-year-old's assets were eventually seized after he was imprisoned on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

According to Tina Glandian, the former professional kickboxer's lawyer, $4 million in assets were seized from the Tate brothers' residence:

"An additional factor that weighs in is the tremendous amount of assets that have been seized. Almost $4 million worth of assets were seized from their residence and unfortunately that gives the authorities an incentive to search and find evidence of some wrongdoing to be able to forfeit and keep assets of that nature."

In another instance, a Romanian report suggested that DIICOT (The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism) prosecutors had seized the Tate brothers' car collection, which was worth more than €5 million:

"DIICOT prosecutors also seized the impressive car collection of the two famous millionaires, worth over €5 million."

Andrew Tate claimed that he was allegedly worth more than $100 million, despite having his assets seized after serving time in prison. As expected, the social media update went viral, with Twitter user @Chocostead commenting:

Doubler338 @Chocostead @Cobratate If you have less than $100 million , you shouldn't be sitting around liking Andrew's posts. I'm talking about me too. @Cobratate If you have less than $100 million , you shouldn't be sitting around liking Andrew's posts. I'm talking about me too.

One community member suggested that @WifiMoneyPlant was "jealous":

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Dale Hardiman @1dalehardiman



I heard he did this at least 20,000x atop Wudan for similar sums.



I’m not sure where the confusion lies. @Cobratate Tate made 5k breaking a baseball bat with his bare shin.I heard he did this at least 20,000x atop Wudan for similar sums.I’m not sure where the confusion lies. @Cobratate Tate made 5k breaking a baseball bat with his bare shin. I heard he did this at least 20,000x atop Wudan for similar sums. I’m not sure where the confusion lies.

Sam 🕊 @SamTwits @Cobratate So why do you live in an industrial estate in one of the poorest countries in Europe? @Cobratate So why do you live in an industrial estate in one of the poorest countries in Europe?

Jalda @Jalda_Baoth1 @Cobratate Whelp that settles it, Money can’t buy you a chin @Cobratate Whelp that settles it, Money can’t buy you a chin https://t.co/G3DmRWAhIP

Andrew Tate is currently under house arrest and has been very active on Twitter lately. On April 24, 2023, he commented on the seizure of his exotic cars by tweeting a short video. In the video, he rode an electric scooter and joked about buying "10 new Bugattis."

