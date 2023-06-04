TSM bids farewell to their BGMI India lineup 

Team SoloMid, aka TSM, officially cut ties with their Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster on June 4, 2023. Rumors circulating on social media that the American organization had released their BGMI lineup eventually turned out to be true. Sportskeeda reported a few weeks ago that the roster would likely be signed by Gods Reign, but no official announcement has been made yet.

To announce the departure of their lineup, TSM posted on social media:

"Today we announce the departure of Aquanox, Mayavi, Blaze, and Ninja. Thank you for all your hard work and and dedication, good luck with everything in the future."

In 2020, TSM made its debut in India through a collaboration with Entity Gaming in the popular game PUBG Mobile. However, they quickly diversified their presence by venturing into Free Fire as well.

Unfortunately, they encountered difficulties due to the recurring bans on PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and BGMI. Additionally, their lucrative partnership with FTX, worth millions of dollars, ended after FTX declared bankruptcy a few months ago.

Looking at the TSM BGMI roster

The line-up consisted of:

1. Blaze - Hamza Khozema

2. Ninja - Shubham Ranjan Sahoo

3. AquaNox - Harsh Rao

4. Mayavi (Coach) - Shubham Chawla

Following the release of BGMI in 2021, TSM finished as the runners-up in BGIS 2021 due to a dominating performance. They achieved success in various tournaments — a victory in the OR Championship, second place in the 7SEA Invitational, and more. The Nodwin All-Stars Invitational in 2022 marked their most notable triumph as they earned 25 lakhs in prize money.

However, the departure of IGL Shadow had a detrimental impact on the team's performance. They failed to make a mark in BMPS Season 1 and were underwhelming in the BGMI Master Series and the India Showdown 2022. Despite signing Wanted and Owais (temporarily), the desired outcomes didn't materialize.

The addition of Mayavi as a coach last year led to fans being optimistic, but the organization has finally decided to let go of the roster.

The team still possesses formidable talent, and it will be intriguing to witness their performance under a new banner in the upcoming Villager Esports Domin8r series and the Skyesports Champion Series.

On the other hand, TSM's future remains uncertain. However, given their extensive history with the title, fans will be eagerly anticipating a comeback.

