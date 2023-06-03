Skyesports Champions Series 2023 BGMI: Number of invited teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

Skyesports, the popular tournament organizer, has come up with a grand Battlegrounds Mobile India event titled the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) BGMI 2023. This will be the title's first major contest since its re-release last month. The organizer has invited a total of 36 teams from around the country to participate in this fierce competition, offering a hefty prize pool of ₹25,00,000.

The two-week event features three stages; Qualifiers, Semifinals, and the Grand Finale. The two-day preliminary stage will be held on June 7 and 8, where 18 invited teams will fight it out against each other, with the top six teams claiming their seats in the Semifinals.

From June 9 to 13, the top six performers from the Qualifiers and the 18 other invited teams will fight in the Semifinals. These 24 squads will be divided into three groups in this stage. The 16 best units from the overall scoreboard will progress to the five-day ultimate phase. The Grand Finale will be conducted from June 14 to 18.

Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) BGMI 2023 features top Indian teams

After 10 long months of anticipation, BGMI is finally unbanned in India! Join us in celebrating as the Skesports Champions Series brings back the thrill of competitive BGMI Esports.

The organizer has yet to disclose the names of 36 invited teams. However, they mentioned that renowned Indian teams such as Team Soul, GodLike, Revenant, Gods Reign, 7SEA, Marcos, Team Tamilas, Blind Esports, Reckoning, and more would participate in the SCS. The winners and runners-up of the contest will also seize their place in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale.

The Skyesports' YouTube channel will broadcast the entire event live at 1 pm IST daily. A total of six matches will be hosted each day there. However, the map schedule has not been unveiled yet.

Team Soul, GodLike, Team XSPARK, and other seasoned teams will aim to achieve the title. Scout, the owner of Team XSpark, has recently unveiled his teammates' names for the upcoming tournaments. Many popular organizations are also about to reveal their rosters.

Prior to the BGMI ban on July 28, 2022, Skyesports had organized numerous third-party events, including the Grand Slam, Pro League, and more. Their Skysports Championship 3.0, held in September 2021, was the most successful event attracting a huge concurrent audience of 221K.

The ongoing BGMI Rising, an official tournament by Krafton, will wrap up on June 4. A total of 256 popular streamers and players are currently competing in this event for a cash prize pool of ₹10,00,000 there.

