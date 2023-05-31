ScoutOP discloses Team XSPARK’s playing four and drop points for upcoming BGMI tournaments  

Scout has recently revealed the lineup and drop points of Team XSPARK for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournaments. After the relaunch of the Battle Royale title on May 29, each team is trying to find a selection of skilled players to establish their dominance. Krafton has already announced its launch party event, the BGMI Rising 2023, scheduled for June 1 to 4.

Scout also discussed his team's drop points in Erangel and Miramar. One of the controversies that often occurs in the BGMI community is due to clashes between two or more teams at the same drop point. To avoid these early conflicts, most teams disclose their drop points prior to official or third-party tournaments.

Team XSPARK BGMI Lineup

Tanmay 'ScoutOP' Singh Sarangajyoti 'Sarang' Deka Pukar Singla Aditya Mathe

Because of their previous experience playing together in a few tournaments, the lineup would not take long to establish strong coordination between them. Additionally, all these athletes are known for their individual strengths, making the unit more effective.

Scout stated that the team has fixed their drop points. They are as follows:

Erangel: Pochinki and North Georgopol

Pochinki and North Georgopol Miramar: El Pozo and San Martin

Team XSPARK, consisting of Destro, EvoO, Aditya, and 420op, was crowned the champion of the PMCO Fall 2020, which was the last PUBG Mobile event in India as the government banned the game in the nation just after this event. After the initial launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India in 2021, the firm, featuring Scout, MAVI, Viru, and Gill, won only one contest, the Thug Invitational Season 4.

With their fresh start, Team XSPARK hopes to deliver impressive results in the upcoming events. Sarang and Scout were in the 7SEA Esports' lineup in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022. Sarang had shown exceptional individual performance before the game ban.

Aditya has played in numerous events for Team XSPARK and has great synergy with Scout. Both players are recognized as veterans in the BGMI/PUBG Mobile competitive scene. Pukar was previously with Skylights Gaming and was a part of this organization when they bagged the BGIS 2021 title. These superstars will have a great opportunity to win another notable tournament in 2023.

